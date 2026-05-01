Guide To A Busy Saturday Night With Both Sixers And Flyers Playing

Saturday night will be one for the ages with Philly Sports. Sixers Game 7 vs the Celtics, and Game 1 of Flyers vs Hurricanes, both on the same night. Break out your extra screens, because it's going to be a long, stressful night.

Sixers Game 7

Sixers get things started with Tip-Off set for 7:30 in Boston. The Celtics once led the series 3-1. After they beat the Sixers 128-96 in Game 4, many assumed the series was over. But then the Sixers outscored them by 29 total points over games 5 and 6, and now we get an elimination game to close out the series.

The Sixers haven't beaten the Celtics in a playoff series since the 80s. That is despite the two teams meeting up a lot. This is the 4th time they have met in the playoffs in the Process Era. It is the second time they got it to game 7.

Flyers Game 1

45 minutes after that game tips, we get puck drop for Flyers- Hurricanes Game 1. The Flyers have taken over the city over the past month. Down from a 3.9% chance to make the playoffs, to clinching, and then winning in 6 over the Penguins. Now they face off against one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flyers enter the series as long shots to win. Sportsbooks have their odds around +260 to +300. But they were underdogs vs the Penguions too, and massive underdogs to make the playoffs. With Dan Vladar, they will have the best goal-tending in the series, and sometimes that makes the difference.

How To Watch / Listen

The Sixers game is at 7:30 and will be on Peacock. You can also listen to the call on 97.5 The Fanatic. Flyers Game 1 starts at 8:00, but puck Drop will be closer to 8:10. The game will air on ABC, and can be listened to on 93.3 WMMR.