This Day in Sports History: April 30
Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix…
Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 30 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from April 30 included:
- 1900: Bob Fitzsimmons knocked out Ed Dunkhorst in the second round of a lopsided bout in Brooklyn, New York.
- 1938: Cricket legend Donald Bradman scored 258 for Australia against Worcestershire at Worcester, England.
- 1939: New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig played his 2,130th consecutive and final MLB game.
- 1944: The New York Giants' Mel Ott scored six runs in one game and recorded five walks for the fourth time in his career.
- 1946: Cleveland Indians pitcher Bob Feller threw his second career no-hitter, defeating the New York Yankees 1-0.
- 1953: The Little-Bigger League changed its name to the Babe Ruth League.
- 1958: Ted Williams became the 10th MLB player to collect 1,000 extra-base hits.
- 1961: Mickey Wright won the LPGA Titleholders Championship in Augusta, Georgia, securing her fifth major title.
- 1961: San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays became the ninth player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He accomplished the feat in a 14-4 win over the Milwaukee Braves.
- 1969: Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jim Maloney recorded his second MLB no-hitter in a 10–0 win over the Houston Astros.
- 1970: Chicago Cubs outfielder Billy Williams became the first National League player to appear in 1,000 consecutive games.
- 1971: In the 25th NBA Championship, Milwaukee defeated the Baltimore Bullets in four games.
- 1976: Muhammad Ali defeated Jimmy Young in 15 rounds to retain the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1986: Bill Elliott set an all-time NASCAR qualifying record, winning the pole for the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
- 1988: New York Yankees' Dave Winfield recorded his 28th and 29th runs of the month, tying the MLB record for RBIs in April and setting a new American League record.
- 1989: The U.S. beat Costa Rica 1-0 in round three of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
- 1990: Two Braves scored on a play while Mets manager David Cone argued a call at first base.
- 2006: Kobe Bryant hit a signature game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime to give the Lakers a 3–1 series lead over the Phoenix Suns.
- 2012: Manchester City defeated Manchester United 1–0 in a pivotal derby that helped them secure their first league title in 44 years.
- 2022: In the final pick of the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purdy of Iowa State, making him Mr. Irrelevant.
Three athletes who stood out on April 30 were Lou Gehrig, Muhammad Ali, and Kobe Bryant.
Gehrig was a Hall of Famer, won six World Series, two MVPs, and hit 493 home runs. He is equally famous for his courageous battle with ALS and his iconic 1939 "Luckiest Man" farewell speech. Ali was known for his speed, charisma, and "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" style. He won the world heavyweight title three times. Bryant was a 5-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, and 2008 MVP. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and is famous for his "Mamba Mentality."