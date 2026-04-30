San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

After Mother Nature washed out Wednesday's matchup, the Phillies and Giants will settle their series with a long day of baseball at Citizens Bank Park. Thursday's split doubleheader kicks off at 12:35 p.m. EST, with Wednesday's rescheduled game starting at 5:35 p.m. EST. Both games will air on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia, with the nightcap also appearing on MLB Network.

The teams attempted to beat Wednesday's heavy rainfall by moving the first pitch up 30 minutes, but the steady downpour ultimately forced a postponement. Now, both clubs must play 18 innings in a single day, with each team getting a 27th man on their rosters to preserve bullpen depth.

Philadelphia (10-19) holds a 1-0 series lead after a 7-0 victory on Tuesday night, thanks to a four-hit performance from shortstop Trea Turner. The lineup will be without starting catcher J.T. Realmuto (back), who is on the 10-day injured list.

Interim manager Don Mattingly will keep the rotation on schedule, sending Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 2.94 ERA) to the mound in Game 1. The left-hander was originally set to pitch on Wednesday and has been the Phillies' most dominant starter, striking out 43 batters over 33 2/3 innings of work. The Phillies expect to follow up with Andrew Painter (1-2, 5.25 ERA) taking his normal start in the evening contest.

San Francisco (13-16) had been playing well, winning six of their previous 10 games, before Tuesday's shutout loss. The Giants' offense has been streaky, however, batting a collective .245 with just 19 home runs on the season. Jung Hoo Lee and Luis Arraez remain the bright spots, catalysts, boasting a team-high .301 and .315 batting averages, respectively.

The Giants will also keep their Game 1 starter on schedule, countering Sanchez with veteran right-hander Logan Webb (2-3, 4.86 ERA), who has surrendered 38 hits over his first 37 innings of work. San Francisco has not named a starter for Game 2, leaving the door open for Adrian Houser, a minor league call-up, or a full bullpen game.

Game 1 Spread

Giants +1.5 (-163)

Phillies -1.5 (+151)

Game 1 Money line

Giants +133

Phillies -145

Game 1 Total

Over 7 (-109)

Under 7 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Game 2 Spread

Giants +1.5 (-214)

Phillies -1.5 (+147)

Game 2 Moneyline

Giants +111

Phillies -143

Game 2 Total

Over 7.5 (-106)

Under 7.5 (-129)

Note: The above data was collected on April 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Giants are 4-9 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 3-13 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in three of the last four Giants games.

The Phillies are 9-12 when playing as the favorites.

The over has hit in four of the last five matchups between these teams in Philadelphia.

The total has gone under in five of the last seven games overall between the Giants and Phillies

Giants vs Phillies Injury Reports

Giants

Jared Oliva, CF — 60-day IL (wrist).

Daniel Susac, C — 10-day IL (elbow).

Jason Foley, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Harrison Bader, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

José Butto, RP — 60-day IL (arm).

Sam Hentges, RP — 15-day IL (knee and shoulder).

Joel Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies

Jhoan Duran, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

J.T. Realmuto, C — 10-day IL (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).

Giants vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"I have to roll with the Phillies in Game 1. Webb isn't nearly the same pitcher on the road as he is at Oracle, and he hasn't been great this season through 37 innings .... Sanchez looks like an all-star with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33.2 innings .... Because of the edge on the mound, give me the home team to draw first blood. It's impossible to pick Game 2 without knowing the pitching matchup, but I'll lean toward the Giants. It's hard to sweep a doubleheader. The Phillies haven't been able to string together wins up to this point. Assuming the Phillies win Game 1, I'd like the Giants to respond with a win of their own." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Phillies x2

Doubleheaders wreak havoc on pitching staffs, making the team with established, reliable starting pitching the mathematically safer play. In Game 1, the Phillies hold a distinct advantage on the mound with Sanchez, who has elite strikeout stuff (43 Ks) that should neutralize a Giants lineup lacking consistent power. Webb has allowed plenty of traffic on the basepaths this season against a Philadelphia offense that finally found its rhythm on Tuesday.