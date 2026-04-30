Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

Who gave Philly a shot to blow out Boston in Game 5? However it happened, many more ticket-buyers are hopeful for the Philadelphia 76ers prior to Game 6 with visiting Boston at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.

TD Garden was disgusted as the 76ers shut down the Celtics' offense in Tuesday's series-saving 113-97 win for Philly. The Celtics scored just 11 points in a sloppy fourth quarter in which the team looked tired and unable to move the basketball. It was Boston's worst quarter of play in this season or postseason. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid's shaky Game 4 return was quickly forgotten as Philly's big man embarrassed favored Boston, leading all scorers with 33 points and dishing eight dimes.

Have the 76ers improved on defense, or are the Celtics just bad on offense sometimes? Ian Inangelo of Celtics Blog writes that Tuesday's home team was even worse than the point total illustrates: “Boston missed (its) final 14 shots in a row … the most (consecutive misses) in a playoff game since 2005.”

Spread

76ers +5.5 (-102)

Celtics -5.5 (-115)

Money line

76ers +201

Celtics -219

Total

Over 212.5 (-104)

Under 212.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in nine of Philadelphia's last 11 games.

The Celtics have averaged a 32.67 margin in their three series victories.

Boston has covered 11 spreads in their last 16 contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

None

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

Embiid's lack of an elite vertical jump is the only significant injury woe in the 76ers' or Celtics' lineup at this time. That's why it's weird that the leading 76ers betting trend is under-total-points, a gamble that has won in nine of Philadelphia's last 11 games. It's time to ask whether Philly's defense is sorely underrated. But it's also fair to ask if Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are prone to selfish, flaccid basketball on occasion.

Boston's terrible final seven minutes if Game 5 involved several Celtics dribbling and shooting on their own. With no teamwork to speak of, the Celtics bricked three-point attempts throughout the contest. Brown and fellow guard Derrick White combined to go 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. The fact that Thursday's spread takes just a handful of points from the Celtics shows that bettors are skeptical of Boston's “iso”-obsession.