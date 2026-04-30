Makai Lemon Gets Permison From Nick Foles To Wear 9

Nick Foles won the first-ever Super Bowl in Eagles history. Even if the rest of his career did not go as smoothly, that feat alone earned Foles the right to have his jersey protected. The Eagles never retired his number 9, but no one worn it since the last time Foles played here. But that is about to change. Eagles rookie WR Makai Lemon will wear the number 9 after Foles granted him permission.

"I talked to him on the phone," Lemon said. "He wanted to pass that number over, wanted to speak to me on the phone before anybody else told me so. I appreciate him, and hopefully I can meet him soon. He's around the building."

Lemon did not wear the number 9 at USC. He wore 6, which is obviously currently occupied by DeVonta Smith. Lemon told the media he wanted the lowest number he could get. 9 was the lowest number not currently claimed by an active player.

Hollywood Brown wears 0. Jalen Hurts wears 1. Riq Woolen has 2. Nolan Smith has 3. Jake Elliot 4. They retired 5 for Donovan McNabb. Kelee Ringo wears 7. Tank Bigsby wears 9. So 9 was the next option.

Other players were kept from wearing 9. Josh Sweat wore 9 before the Eagles drafted him. He had to switch to 94. In 2024, he wanted to wear 9 again, but was told the number was retired.

But apparently not permanently retired. While Sweat did not get it, Lemon will.

"I definitely cherish that so much," he said. "I represent the 9 well, wearing it, representing the team well. So I'm just super excited to get that number for sure."

Makai Lemon