Flyers Finish Off Penguins in Game 6 Overtime Thriller

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 to clinch their opening round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Eastern Conference rivals battled through over 77 minutes of scoreless hockey before Cam York sent the Xfinity Mobile Arena crowd into pandemonium with a wrister to seal a 1-0 victory.

Scoreless After 3 Periods

Both teams traded chances during the first period. The Flyers attacked the Pittsburgh net stronger than they did to open the previous games in the series, including their three victories. Owen Tippett, Trevor Zegras, and Porter Martone pushed the pace effectively. Arturs Silovs saved all 11 shots he faced, however, including an incredible stretch to make a kick save on Tippett.

Dan Vladar made a key stop on Evgeni Malkin on a 2-on-1 opportunity and kept Connor Dewar from putting the Penguins on the board in the final seconds of the period.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The second included much of the same. The physical game picked up, as both teams finished their checks with the intensity of a season on the line and flew into scrums after seemingly every stoppage.

The Flyers tilted the ice in their favor more drastically, outshooting the Penguins 10-7 and inching dangerously close to the first tally of Game 6. However, Silovs and Vladar both stood tall under intense pressure.

The third period mood was tense. The checking was tight. Every time a puck traveled anywhere near either cage, the crowd held their collective breath ready to react to the coveted first goal.

Silovs emphatically validated Pittsburgh head coach Dan Muse’s decision to sit Stuart Skinner after Game 3. The 25-year-old backup stopped key scoring chances from Matvei Michkov, Tyson Foerster, and Noah Cates during the third period. Vladar equally canceled every Pittsburgh chance he faced in a classic goaltender showdown.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s 1-0 or 7-6, 8-7. For me, it’s just a winning mentality... My goal is just to let one goal less than the other guy at the other side of the rink.” -Dan Vladar

Somehow, the two teams remained scoreless as the final seconds of regulation ticked away in Game 6.

For the first time in 14 years, the Flyers were headed to playoff overtime on home ice.

Cam York Ignites Philadelphia Crowd

The tension carried into overtime. The crowd sat at the edge of their seats with the outcome hanging in the balance on every single shift.

The Penguins controlled the pace of the game for most of the overtime period. Thomas Novak hesitated to shoot from point-blank range on an early scoring chance that kept the Flyers in the game. Erik Karlsson was the catalyst from the back end for a potent offensive attack blitzing Vladar with consistent pressure. The veteran defenseman skated a game high 36:22.

Martone missed a golden opportunity to finish the game in the final minutes of the first overtime period. Silovs had also found his rhythm with a fierce edge in the crease that made it fair to wonder if he'd sparked the turning point of a historic series comeback.

The disappointment wouldn't overwhelm the Flyers, as a memorable moment in franchise history was looming.

Noah Cates took the draw to Silovs' right side. He won it cleanly back to York, who handed it off to Michkov. The return pass set up York for a wrist shot from the point through traffic. It found the back of the net to relieve tension that had steadily risen for three and a half hours in South Philadelphia.

“It was a great play by (Michkov) on the blue line there. As soon as I got it, looked up, (Cates) was net front. The way that the game was going, we knew that it was going to be a greasy one. I just wanted to get it to the net. It found a hole.” -Cam York

York's celebration was a little more controversial. He freely tossed his stick over the glass into the seats with the exuberance of an NHL player who's fought through unique obstacles the past six seasons to finally feel the joy of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vladar shut out the Penguins for the second time in the series, astonishingly stopping all 42 shots fired on goal.

Rick Tocchet unsurprisingly pushed the focus to the closeness of his team and the underdog attitude they've embraced since the notorious 3.8% playoff odds they noticed at the NHL's Olympic break in February.

Hurricanes on the Horizon

The Flyers advance to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Semifinal round. The Hurricanes finished first in the Metropolitan Division and the East during the regular season with 113 points. They swept the Ottawa Senators in the opening round, and they’ll host the Flyers in Raleigh on significant rest after closing their first series on April 25.

While long-time listeners know where to tune their radios to hear Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Flyers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.

If you're looking for pregame chatter, Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico have spearheaded the Flyers talk on Unfiltered from 2pm-6pm on weekdays. Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith anchor the pregame, intermission, and postgame coverage with appearances from former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien.