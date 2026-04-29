San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

After a dominant shutout win on Tuesday, the Phillies hope to make it two in a row and secure the series win over the San Francisco Giants. First pitch on Wednesday is 6:40 p.m. EST at Citizens Bank Park, with coverage on MLB Network, MLB.TV, and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (10-19) snapped out of a severe funk with a 7-0 blowout over San Francisco on Tuesday, paced by a brilliant four-hit performance from shortstop Trea Turner and seven two-hit innings from starter Jesus Luzardo. Despite the victory in interim manager Don Mattingly's debut, Philadelphia still shares the worst record in the National League and still needs to climb out of the NL East basement.

Mattingly will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 2.94 ERA), who has been one of the few bright spots in the Phillies' rotation. The left-hander leads the pitching staff with 43 strikeouts through his first 33.2 innings of work.

San Francisco (13-16) arrives looking to bounce back from Tuesday's shutout. The Giants had been playing well prior to the series opener, winning six of their last 10 games, but their offense was completely neutralized in Philadelphia. Luis Arraez and Jung Hoo Lee continue to spark, boasting team-leading .315 and .301 batting averages, respectively.

The Giants send out Logan Webb (2-3, 4.86 ERA), who has surrendered 38 hits over his first 37.0 innings of work for a 1.38 WHIP. He threw seven innings in his last start, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Spread

Giants +1.5 (-173)

Phillies -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Giants +131

Phillies -134

Total

Over 7 (-110)

Under 7 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Giants are 4-9 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Giants are 3-6 in their last nine road matchups.

The Phillies are 1-5 in their last six home games.

The total has gone under in five of the last seven games between the Giants and Phillies.

The over has hit in four of the last five matchups between these teams in Philadelphia.

Giants vs Phillies Injury Reports

Giants

Jason Foley, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Harrison Bader, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Jose Butto, RP — 60-day IL (arm).

Daniel Susac, C — 10-day IL (elbow).

Jared Oliva, CF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Sam Hentges, RP — 15-day IL (knee and shoulder).

Joel Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C — 10-day IL (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).

Giants vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"I would lean toward the over in this matchup based on Philadelphia's pitching numbers and recent game results. The Phillies' higher ERA and WHIP suggest that runs could be scored, while San Francisco has shown the ability to produce offensively in recent wins. With both teams capable of contributing to the scoreboard, this game has the potential to exceed a typical total." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

Best Bet: Phillies