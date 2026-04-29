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Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to force a Game 7 back home, while the Philadelphia Flyers try to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The puck drops Wednesday night at…

Michael Garaventa
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 27: Porter Martone #94 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins get into an altercation following Game Five of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to force a Game 7 back home, while the Philadelphia Flyers try to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The puck drops Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Penguins are down 3-2 in this best-of-seven quarterfinal series. They have won the last two games in this series and will look to move one step closer to pulling off the rare 3-0 series comeback. Pittsburgh won Game 5, 3-2. The Pens scored the first goal of the game and had a 2-0 lead early in the second period. However, in the middle period, the Flyers were able to tie things up, but Pittsburgh regained the lead. The Penguins outshot the Flyers 21-20, but lost in hits 42-37 and in face-offs 32-28. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Kris Letang was the first star of the game with the game-winning goal.

This is basically Game 7 for the Flyers because if they lose at home, it's going to be tough to respond with the Penguins having all the momentum and home ice again. It's been a race-to-three-goals type of series and in the last two games, Philly has found themselves down 2-0. In this series, this team hasn't scored a first-period goal and that trend will need to end in Game 6. The Flyers will also need to get the power play going and tighten up the defense again.

Spread

  • Penguins +1.5 (-245)
  • Flyers -1.5 (+216) 

Money line

  • Penguins +112
  • Flyers -121

Total

  • OVER 5.5 (-117)
  • UNDER 5.5 (+112)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Penguins vs Flyers Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in 13 of Pittsburgh's last 20 games.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Philadelphia.
  • Philadelphia is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.
  • Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.
  • Philadelphia is 4-2 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Penguins vs Flyers Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Penguins 

  • None

Philadelphia Flyers 

  • Nikita Grebenkin, RW - Out

Penguins vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

In the regular season, Pittsburgh was third in scoring, 24th in goals against, seventh on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. Sidney Crosby led the team in points. The Penguins were 21-12-8 on the road. Crosby and Rickard Rakell have been instrumental in the comeback, combining for key points in both elimination wins. Pittsburgh's defense has also tightened, moving into the top half of the league in Expected Goals Against during the playoffs.

In the regular season, Philadelphia was 21st in scoring, ninth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny led the team in assists and points. The Flyers were 20-13-8 at home. Their front line has struggled recently, mirroring a regular season where they ranked near the bottom of the league in expected goals. Philadelphia's goaltender, Dan Vladar, has been steady, but the Flyers must rediscover their aggressive physical play to prevent the Penguins from "stacking the wall" in the defensive zone.

Best Bet: Flyers Money line

It's a must-win game for both teams. The Penguins need another win to keep their season alive and the Flyers want to end things at home and not find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation. Philly will look to get the offense going early, control the tempo, and let the defense settle in.

Philadelphia FlyersPittsburgh Penguins
Michael GaraventaWriter
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