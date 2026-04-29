4 Unanswered Questions For Dave Dombrowski After Firing Rob Thomson

A rough start to the 2026 season led the Philadelphia Phillies to the hasty dismissal of manager Rob Thomson after just 28 games. Dave Dombrowski took ownership of the belief that the clubhouse needed a “different voice” to reverse the course of their 9-19 tailspin.

However, Dombrowski’s decision to replace Thomson with interim manager Don Mattingly left more questions than answers. The future Hall of Fame executive pushed back against the idea of roster construction as the root of the struggling club’s issues and openly admitted that Mattingly wasn’t his preferred choice to replace Thomson.

While Dombrowski carefully avoided blaming Thomson in public messaging, he also provided a struggling club with no clear change in the manager’s approach or any tactical advantages from the coaching staff to correct glaringly poor fundamentals.

So why was a manager change necessary?

“I think any time you make changes of this magnitude, it resonates a lot, no matter when you do it.” -Dave Dombrowski

Flaws in Roster Construction

The Phillies released Taijuan Walker on April 23. The move wasn’t a surprise, and it won’t shake up the clubhouse drastically. Their only additional roster move on Tuesday following Thomson’s departure was to activate reliever Jonathan Bowlan, incidentally, from the injured list.

Dombrowski gathered with his top scouts for a big picture assessment in Atlanta over the weekend. He didn't identify any “gaping hole” in roster construction despite the lineup’s persistent weakness in right-handed hitting to complement Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in recent seasons.

“We’re a much better club than this. We watch the other clubs play around baseball. This club is talented – I don’t want to say the most – as talented as most. We just have not played that way... We have to play better in every way.” -Dave Dombrowski

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The young season leaves plenty of runway to make additional personnel changes. A 28-game sample usually isn’t enough for experienced baseball executives to make conclusive judgments.

However, the short streak convinced Dombrowski to make a managerial change. The move pushes aside the obvious truth in Major League Baseball that the impact of players exponentially outweighs the impact of their manager.

The Alex Cora Element

Rob Thomson carried himself with unwavering class in the face of adversity during his four seasons as manager and eight total seasons with the Phillies. Dombrowski authentically recognized Thomson’s contributions to four consecutive playoff appearances.

Dombrowski also contacted Alex Cora about becoming the Phillies manager while Thomson still occupied the position.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The connection between Cora and Dombrowski dominated the rumor mill (and the 97.5 The Fanatic airwaves) after the Boston Red Sox fired Cora on Saturday.

The 2018 World Series duo seemed like an obvious fit, although it’s uncommon for managers to jump between major league clubs so quickly. The reason the Phillies didn’t land Cora wasn’t because of their organization’s strong infrastructure or because of loyalty to Thomson. It was because Cora turned down the job.

“I talked to him (Cora) on Sunday morning. We talked about potentially taking the job. I told him I had really come to the conclusion at that point that if he took it, I was going to make a change. I thought that he might take it, but as time went on over the next day into Monday morning, it was apparent from his perspective that he wanted to take time with his family.” -Dave Dombrowski

Dombrowski also pursued free agent Bo Bichette during the MLB offseason. Signing the former Toronto Blue Jays standout would’ve pushed the Phillies to trade Alec Bohm and allow J.T. Realmuto to walk away in free agency. When the expected deal with Bichette fell through, the Phillies settled with Bohm and Realmuto. The decision to retain the two right-handed hitters avoided the flawed logic of change for change's sake.

The decision to turn it over to Mattingly is another public indication of settling for second best because of failure to execute a splashy move for the preferred choice.

Dombrowski left the door open for Alex Cora to manage the Phillies in the future, but the head-scratching sequence offered no solution for the current slump.

Impact of Don Mattingly as Manager

The root of Thomson’s success as interim manager in 2022 was a new style that shifted the clubhouse dynamic away from Joe Girardi’s approach. The change to Don Mattingly doesn’t follow a similar blueprint.

“I don’t know if I'm a whole lot different than Rob honestly. I trust players. I believe in players. I like players, but I want us to play better baseball.” -Don Mattingly

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Players who have spoken about Thomson and Mattingly have echoed the general feeling that both baseball veterans fit under the “players' manager” label.

Dombrowski’s decision in 2022 to fire Girardi – a World Series champion manager with the New York Yankees – similarly involved moving on from an accomplished major league voice. While the bold move paid off enormously for the Phillies then, it also included a much clearer objective than firing Thomson.

Dave Dombrowski didn’t communicate a clear goal with his simple insistence that a “different voice” than Rob Thomson could help turn the tides for the 2026 Phillies. The President of Baseball Operations also dismissed the idea of a disconnect between Thomson and the players or any intention to send a message to his clubhouse.

No Other Changes to Coaching Staff

The Phillies will retain all members of Thomson’s staff. Dombrowski left the decision to Mattingly. The interim manager emphasized his belief in the staff's overall continuity just hours after the front office's decision to fire a manager with the best winning percentage in franchise history.

Mattingly also acknowledged the collective struggles of the 2026 Phillies in hitting, fielding, starting pitching, and relief pitching.

“We haven’t been losing unluckily. We’ve contributed to that. We’ve just got to play better baseball. That’s not just ‘We’ve got to hit.’ It’s everything. We haven’t been as good defensively as I think we can be. We haven’t been as good offensively, consistently, as we can be. We haven’t had consistent good starting pitching. Our bullpen has been good at times, bad at times.” -Don Mattingly

His insistence that the Phillies simply need to “Play better baseball” offered no fundamental instruction. A six-time MLB All-Star and nine-time Gold Glover unquestionably offers more tactical insight than he shared publicly. However, a major league staff generally concentrates on everyday fundamentals more than a manager.

The decision to remove Thomson and retain the rest of the coaching staff doesn’t align with Mattingly’s goals to improve fundamentally or with Dombrowski’s focus on talented players executing because of a managerial change.