Cadillac Championship 2026: Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The 2026 Cadillac Championship will be called many things when players tee off this Thursday at about 8 a.m. EST. It's a former World Golf Championship event that's been rebooted as a PGA Tour Signature Series tournament. It's a Doral competition at a Trump National location. Don't forget about the cartoon-worthy name of the course that's known as the Blue Monster.

There's one part of the Cadillac Championship that won't seem new or unfamiliar - the PGA Tour's failure to get all of its marquee stars to compete, no matter what it tries. Rory McIlroy is using his ample cache as a two-time Masters Tournament champion to skip as many tournaments as he can. Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Aberg are missing from the Cadillac Championship.

Don't worry, the favorite sportsbook pick of PGA Tour fans is on the betting board in the form of Scottie Scheffler. Can the world's No. 1-ranked linksman take advantage of a softened field to win in Miami?

Cadillac Championship: Leading Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler +350

Cameron Young +1300

Collin Morikawa +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Russell Henley +2700

Min Woo Lee +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

Sam Burns +2700

Si Woo Kim +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Betting Trends

Scottie Scheffler has finished second in his last two tournaments.

Colin Morikawa has produced five top-10 finishes in his last six starts.

Sam Burns missed three out of four cuts before finishing T-7 at Augusta.

Thursday Tee Times, Pairings, and First Round Matchup Odds

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young (10:50 a.m. EST)

Scottie Scheffler is known as the world's finest iron shark. He also relies on a 309.7-yard driving average that allows the New Jersey native to hit soft shots to the flag on a 7500-yard layout. Cameron Young has been smacking his average drive a bit further, ranking the 28-year-old in the PGA Tour's top 20%. Bettors will be tempted to pick Scheffler's partner due to the relatively short length of the Par 5 holes on Doral's front nine. But it's likely that Scheffler will have the edge on a back nine that invites short approaches.

Most bettors are aware that Scheffler could net a string of birdies late on Thursday. The four-time major champion's head-to-head matchup odds to score better than Young in the first round are close to 1-to-2 in price. Scheffler comes off two straight runner-up finishes at the Masters Tournament and RBC Heritage. Young jousted with Scheffler and McIlroy down the stretch at Augusta National before finishing third.

Justin Rose and Adam Scott (11 a.m. EST)

PGA Tour gamblers miss their “3 Balls Odds” markets these days. Between the Zurich Classic's teams and the Cadillac Championship's two-man groups, there aren't many three-way contests taking place on Thursday within this stint of the tour's schedule. But it's not difficult to adjust to head-to-head Thursday odds, especially when there's an angle such as the equipment that Justin Rose is switching to. It is causing the 2026 Masters contender to stand as a slight underdog against Adam Scott at Doral.

Mark Harris of Fox News reports Rose's new deal with McLaren golf gear, which Harris calls a “strange move.” Rose has been having such a good year with his old clubs that it could be risky for the 45-year-old Briton to mix it up in April. The world's No. 5-ranked golfer thinks that his hands-on assistance in designing McLaren's clubs will make them foolproof. Rose could arrive in Miami in a sunny mood and shoot 65 on Thursday before the new gear's flaws show up later, making Rose's first-round odds into a bargain.

Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler (2:25 p.m. EST)

Rickie Fowler can't help but be a popular underdog bet to defeat Collin Morikawa on Thursday. Fowler's power will tempt gamblers into believing he can birdie or eagle all four of Doral's Par 5 holes. Fowler's having contended at the recent RBC Heritage is another reason his bet will be trending in midweek.

Don't look now, but Morikawa's line to win Thursday's pairing has contracted to an affordable 1-to-1.5 price. So many sportsbook users are counting on Fowler to overpower the Blue Monster that they've forgotten what a solid pick Morikawa can be. Morikawa landed T-7 in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

Predictions and Picks

Golf experts say not to touch any player's betting line to win a tournament if it is steeper than 10-to-1. Scheffler's 4-to-1 odds to win the Cadillac Championship are extremely taboo by that standard. It can't be the case that Scheffler has four times the chance to prevail as the other contenders in the field at Doral.