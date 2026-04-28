San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Desperate to turn the page on a disastrous opening month, the Phillies hope for a turnaround spark as they open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (9-19) enters Tuesday tied for the worst record and run differential in baseball, enduring a brutal month of April where the team has lost 11 of their last 12 games. The offense managed just one hit through the first six innings of Sunday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

To stop the bleeding, the Phillies hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 6.91 ERA), who signed a five-year, $135 million extension in the offseason. The left-hander has struggled to find his footing so far in 2026, allowing 33 hits through his first 27 1/3 innings of work.

San Francisco (13-15) arrives in Philadelphia after seemingly turning things around after their own 6-12 slow start. The Giants have won seven of their last 10 games and three consecutive series over Washington, Los Angeles, and Miami. Casey Schmitt, carrying a .543 slugging percentage and home runs in back-to-back games, has led the charge offensively of late.

The Giants will send out right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-3, 5.26 ERA), still looking to find a consistent groove this season. Mahle tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits against the powerful Dodgers lineup on Wednesday, but surrendered eight runs and four homers to the Cincinnati Reds in the previous start.

Spread

Giants +1.5 (-143)

Phillies -1.5 (+131)

Moneyline

Giants +149

Phillies -159

Total

Over 8 (-104)

Under 8 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Giants are 4-8 against the spread in road games.

The Phillies are 2-13 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone over in three straight games for the Giants.

The Phillies are 8-12 when playing as the favorites.

The total has gone under in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

The over has hit in six of the last seven matchups between the Giants and Phillies in Philadelphia.

Giants vs Phillies Injury Reports

Giants

Jose Butto, RP — 60-day IL (arm).

Daniel Susac, C — 10-day IL (elbow).

Jared Oliva, CF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Sam Hentges, RP — 15-day IL (knee and shoulder).

Harrison Bader, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Joel Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies

Jonathan Bowlan, RP — 15-day IL (groin).

J.T. Realmuto, C — 10-day IL (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).

Giants vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies probably should be favored at home, as they're having a month from hell, but there's still talent on this roster .... However, that doesn't mean I'm backing the Phillies as a favorite. I'm also not siding with the Giants and their hit-or-miss ways. Mahle has a 5.26 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 25 2/3 innings, while Luzardo has a 6.91 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 27 1/3 innings. Two pitchers in rough shape and two capable lineups. Forget a side, give me the over on Tuesday night." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Giants