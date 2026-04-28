ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

QR Code For Modelo Match Nights with 97.5 The Fanatic

Enter to Win On-Site Fans attending Modelo Match Nights can scan the QR code on-site for a chance to win exclusive soccer prizes, including: Diego Luna from Team USA autographed…

Brendan Petrilli
QR Code For Modelo Match Nights with 97.5 The Fanatic

Enter to Win On-Site

Fans attending Modelo Match Nights can scan the QR code on-site for a chance to win exclusive soccer prizes, including:

Diego Luna from Team USA autographed jersey
Diego Luna from Team USA autographed poster
“John Paul’s Ball” soccer ball

QR code entry is available only at participating Modelo Match Nights locations.

Check back HERE for updates - dates, locations, and details are coming soon.

Modelo Especial. Brewed for those with a fighting spirit.
Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.

ContestsSoccer
Brendan PetrilliWriter
Related Stories
WARMINSATER, PA - DECEMBER 5: A snow plow navigates a roadway as cars follow behind during a winter storm December 5, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. The first winter storm of the season is expected to bring up to a foot of snow in some parts of the Philadelphia region. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
UncategorizedFriday PM Update: Philly Area In Winter Storm Warning, Snow and Sleet Impacts High
Flyers Charities Support Local Rinks Through Rink Revive Initiative
UncategorizedFlyers Charities Support Local Rinks Through Rink Revive InitiativeMichael Vyskocil
Pennsylvania road in the fall. There's still time to visit some charming Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey spots before winter.
UncategorizedScenic Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Places to Visit Before WinterAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect