QR Code For Modelo Match Nights with 97.5 The Fanatic
Enter to Win On-Site Fans attending Modelo Match Nights can scan the QR code on-site for a chance to win exclusive soccer prizes, including: Diego Luna from Team USA autographed…
Enter to Win On-Site
Fans attending Modelo Match Nights can scan the QR code on-site for a chance to win exclusive soccer prizes, including:
Diego Luna from Team USA autographed jersey
Diego Luna from Team USA autographed poster
“John Paul’s Ball” soccer ball
QR code entry is available only at participating Modelo Match Nights locations.
Check back HERE for updates - dates, locations, and details are coming soon.
Modelo Especial. Brewed for those with a fighting spirit.
Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.
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