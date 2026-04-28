Phillies Fire Manager Rob Thomson

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that they've fired manager Rob Thomson and promoted bench coach Don Mattingly to interim manager for the remainder of the 2026 season.

After the Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora on Saturday, speculation swirled about Cora's connection with Dave Dombrowski and his potential fit as a full-time replacement for Thomson. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Cora turned down the offer to join the Phillies and chose instead to spend his immediate time with family after losing his job in Boston.

The Phillies were 9-19, 10½ games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East at the time of the managerial change.

Phillies Fire Rob Thomson

The Phillies promoted Thomson on an interim basis to replace Joe Girardi in June 2022. The shifted dynamic stunned skeptics who suspected midseason coaching changes only sparked turnarounds in the NHL.

The baseball lifer produced immediately, guiding a surprise trip to the World Series in 2022. He led the Phillies to four playoff appearances with a glowing 346-251 record through 2025 that landed him toward the top of the modern record books with a .580 winning percentage. A slow start to 2026 dropped his final winning percentage to .568, which still ranks first among full-time Phillies managers in the World Series era (since 1903).

The clubhouse benefitted from Thomson's calm demeanor in the face of intense pressure at Citizens Bank Park. While a lucrative payroll in a major market sometimes cancels consideration for Manager of the Year awards, Thomson generated interest for keeping the 2025 season on track despite serious turmoil.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

However, a National League pennant, two division championships, and two Wild Card berths don’t distract the nation's most intense sports market from the lack of a World Series ring.

The Phillies limped through a brutal month of April 2026 under Thomson. They snapped a 10-game losing streak on Saturday, but they slipped to 9-19 on the season after finishing their series in Atlanta on Sunday. The early struggles of an aging core and the long-term uncertainty of the franchise pushed Dave Dombrowski and principal owner John Middleton to a crossroad.

Don Mattingly spent the 2023-25 seasons on John Schneider’s staff with the Toronto Blue Jays. He also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-2015 and the Miami Marlins from 2016-2022. He joined Thomson's staff as the new bench coach during the offseason. Don and general manager Preston Mattingly form the first father/son- manager/general manager duo in MLB history.