Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2025-26 season is on the brink after falling to Boston 128-96 in Game 4 of the teams' Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. The Boston Celtics will try to clinch the series at home in Tuesday's Game 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

It's one thing for No. 2-seeded Boston to outclass Philadelphia, but it's another for the Celtics to be blowing the 76ers off their own hardwood. Boston has averaged a 32-plus point margin in three wins in the series thus far. Saturday's contest was especially ugly for the underdogs, with the disappointed home team surrendering 24 treys and getting outrebounded 51-30.

Big man Joel Embiid returned to action for Philly on Saturday, leading the 76ers with 26 points and 10 rebounds in a futile effort. As the Forbes blogger Tim Casey puts it, Embiid and the 76ers “struggled on defense” throughout what became “the second-worst home loss” in the 76ers' postseason history. Boston's affordable point-spread odds appear too generous for a Game 5 sportsbook line of just over 10 points.

Spread

76ers +11.5 (-102)

Celtics -11.5 (-107)

Money line

76ers +446

Celtics -520

Total

Over 214 (-102)

Under 214 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in eight of Philadelphia's last 10 games.

Boston has averaged a 32.67 margin in its three series victories.

The Celtics have covered 11 spreads in their last 15 contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is probable with an abdominal injury.

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

One thing that the victorious Celtics didn't do while taking a 3-1 series lead was outscore the 76ers on the inside, where Philly somehow beat Boston 34-32 in points in the paint. But the Celtics pounded the glass so relentlessly that there was no question about which team's big men were faring better in Game 4. Embiid succumbed to a “young James Harden” syndrome of focusing on offense too myopically.

If the 76ers can't guard, can't rebound, and can't sink three-pointers against the Celtics, then why is Game 5's point spread so conservative? After a pair of 32-point blowouts early in the 76ers series, the Celtics are thought to be such favorites that players like Jayson Tatum, who led Boston with 30 points on Saturday, can begin to play fewer minutes than usual, intending to simply coast into the conference semifinals.