Jeff Stoutland Can’t Avoid Blame For The Eagles 2025 Collapse

Let me start this by saying, Jeff Stoutland is a legend. The Eagles would not have two Super Bowls without him. The success of the O-Line has played a massive role in the past decade of Eagles dominance, and he is the biggest reason for that.

All of that said, something he did this week bothered me. Stoutland joined Jason and Travis Kelce on an episode of New Heights. The episode was mostly friends catching up, reflecting on memories, getting into the weeds on O-Line talk, and other friendly chit-chat. But they did take a brief detour to talk about the Eagles' struggles on offense last season. Jason asked Stoutland what went wrong last year, and Stoutland pointed the finger at the play calling.

It is pretty clear who Stoutland is blaming here. Kevin Patullo was the play caller, and he was in over his head. The play calling was a disaster. But to me, even though he is right about Patullo, this is Stoutland deflecting blame from himself.

What Went Wrong

At some point in the season, Jeff Stoutland gave up run-game coordinator duties. In the off-season, he left the organization completely. Here is a passage from a Tim McManus story that explains what went wrong in that relationship.

"With the offense stagnant, head coach Nick Sirianni took on a more active role over the latter part of the season. He and then-offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo began incorporating different run designs in an effort to kick-start the operation. Stoutland was not consulted about the changes to what he felt was an appropriate degree, a league source said, to the point where he no longer desired the title of run game coordinator because he felt it no longer fit his job description."

We came to find out that one of those changes was running more plays under center. Something Stoutland disagreed on.

But here is the thing. The Eagles' run game was terrible last year. Saquon Barkley ran for nearly 1000 fewer yards. He went from 5.8 yards per carry to 4.1. And the Yards before contact plummeted with him routinely being hit behind the line.

The thing that is notable is that when they started running under center more, things got better. Over the final 5 games, including the playoffs, he had 3 games with at least 100 yards. He had just 1 before that. In those other games, Barkley had more games with under 50 yards than over 80 yards.

So whatever changes Sirianni made, the run game got better, at least a bit. And that was without Lane Johnson.

Stoutland Deserves Some Blame

The Eagles had a lot of problems last year. Too many to put at the feet of any one person. The pass game struggled, Hurts regressed and hardly ever ran with the ball, AJ Brown was pouting, the O-Line was a shell of itself, and Barkley's production fell off a cliff.

A lot of that can be blamed on bad design and bad play calling. It is clear to any outside observer that the Eagles' scheme, though highly successful in the past, went stale. The league adjusted, and the Eagles did not adjust back. And the execution of the play calling just was not there, and the entire playbook became predictable.

But the biggest difference between 2025 and 2026 was how poor the run game was. And the struggles of the O-Line played a massive role in that. O-Line and Run Game. The two things Jeff Stoutland had in his title.

Stoutland can't do anything about Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson being hampered by injuries, and Lane Johnson missing time. But the run game was his responsibility. And as we already noted, things got better when the Eagles didn't the things he did not want to do. He gave up the title because he felt he wasn't being consulted, and the run game improved.

It is hard to look at that and not put a chunk of the blame at his feet. We give Nick Sirianni endless grief for being stubborn and not changing the scheme, not using motion, and not adjusting. Stoutland was apparently just as stubborn with the run scheme.

People were mad at Nick Sirianni for not running under center. But the reporting around Stoutland's departure makes it sound like that was Stout's call.

Maybe if the conversation about last year's Eagles team was longer, Stoutland might have put some blame on himself. It was a very short part of an hour-long conversation. The part that has gone viral is most of what Stoutland said on the matter.

Jason Kelce was never going to press his long-time friend and mentor on the matter. This was a chat between friends, not a tough interview. Kelce seemingly only brought it up out of obligation, before quickly moving on to discuss the Tush Push, and why Stout hates it when people call it the Tush Push.

So maybe the way his comments are being framed is unfair to Jeff Stoutland. Maybe if he talked on the matter more, he would take some blame. Maybe the short clips does not express his full feelings on the matter.

But it is still unfair for him to act like play calling was the only problem. He was part of the problem. His O-Line struggled, and his run scheme went stale. Sirianni stepped in to make changes and actually made it better. Stoutland didn't like that he was left out of the conversation and left the organization.