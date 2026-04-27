Sixers Ignored 2 Obvious Keys to Celtics Series in Game 4 Loss

The home crowd left Xfinity Mobile Arena disappointed with the Game 3 outcome on Friday.

The Philadelphia 76ers had just suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Boston Celtics despite a spirited effort. An offensive rebound by Derrick White in the final minute and an ensuing dagger three-pointer by Jayson Tatum might've ruined a scrappy upset bid, but the devastating sequence also gave a hungry seven seed clear goals headed into Game 4.

The Sixers needed to defend the perimeter against Boston's aggressive outside shooters, and they needed to eliminate the back-breaking second-chance points that put them on the losing end of a tight 108-100 contest in Game 3.

However, a Sixers team that looked motivated on Friday to push their rivals to the limits finished the weekend with a whimper in the exact two areas they hoped to correct in Game 4.

Preventing Offensive Rebounds

The Celtics grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in Game 3. The 40% clip might’ve given them the opportunity for 22 second-chance points, but the Sixers also finished with 13 offensive rebounds in a gritty game in the paint. Some favorable bounces into Boston’s hands also played a major factor.

Could the Sixers recover from the heartbreaker and build on the positives?

They conceded on the glass about as badly as they realistically could have in Game 4. The Celtics dominated the paint at both ends of the floor, despite the return of Joel Embiid and his 10 rebounds on the evening.

The visitors grabbed 51 rebounds while the Sixers finished with only 30. The Celtics matched their 40% rate from Game 3 and left no room for the Sixers to spin any positive narrative about tough efforts to box out or bad bounces from the basketball gods.

“They were more aggressive, quicker, wanted to chase them (rebounds) down more than we did. We didn’t seem like we could get bodies on them, couldn’t run down any long ones. It was a huge problem.” -76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Defending 3-Point Shots

Outside shooting has become Boston’s franchise identity as an Eastern Conference powerhouse under head coach Joe Mazzulla. When the Sixers stole Game 2 at TD Garden, they played strong team defense to limit the Celtics to a weak 26% rate from the outside.

The Celtics made 20 of 47 three-point attempts in Game 3 for a 43% rate. It wasn’t difficult to see why the outcome flipped.

Could the Sixers charge the perimeter and defend aggressive Celtics shooters with the series still hanging in the balance?

“We just had – what I consider – really good defensive games in a row (Games 2, 3). I know they made a bunch of shots (in Game 3), but they were a lot tougher than they were tonight (Game 4). They made a bunch of tough ones tonight (Game 4) too, but they made a lot of tough ones the other night. Tonight, there weren’t nearly as many tough ones.” -76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Payton Pritchard toyed with the Sixers for 32 points, including six three-pointers. Tatum broke out from beyond the arc in the second half to open the floodgates. Visiting Boston fans mocked the home crowd in an uncompetitive blowout. Xfinity Mobile Arena wrapped up up a disappointing weekend of three losses in three nights from its two occupants.

The Celtics dominated the two key areas of the game to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, pushing the Sixers to the brink of elimination with very little reason for optimism.