Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a stand in Game 4, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 to stay alive in the series. Leading 3-1, Philly will try again to clinch in Game 5 in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. EST Monday.

Strangely enough, it was an oft-criticized player who lifted Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Arturs Silovs did not have a terrific regular season for head coach Dan Muse's team, but in Game 4, Silovs' start in place of Stuart Skinner was the medicine that the Pens needed. Silovs stopped 28 of the Flyers' 30 shots on goal, compared to just 16-of-19 potential saves for Flyers netminder Dan Vladar. The winning goal was scored by Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang on an assist by captain Sidney Crosby with 15:33 remaining.

The Flyers remain the more confident team through four games of the division semifinals. The Penguins, as told by Jim Rixner of Pensburgh, “missed 21 shots” in a show of inaccuracy which led to a meek total of 20 SOG. But the blog points out that Game 4 was the “first time” Pittsburgh got better goaltending than Philadelphia in the series to date. Sportsbooks give Pittsburgh a slight nod for Game 5 in Steel City.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-214)

Penguins -1.5 (+190)

Money line

Flyers +118

Penguins -128

Total

Over 5.5 (-119)

Under 5.5 (+107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Trends

Philadelphia's five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five of their last seven games.

The Penguins have scored just two home-ice goals in the series.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Right-wing Nikita Grebenkin is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Emil Andrae is out with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

None

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

Fans should be skeptical of the weekend's injury reports that listed the Penguins as fully healthy. Recall that at playoff time, a banged-up NHL team will list five skaters as having a cold or the flu before anyone on the coaching staff sees fit to be honest. One fact that's undeniable, however, is that Crosby's endurance and durability are nearly unmatched among NHL players who are still toiling at age 38.

By contrast, some of Philadelphia's skaters showed their inexperience in Game 4. Porter Martone had a quiet evening of no points tallied after becoming a rookie sensation with goals in the prior two games. Vladar will almost certainly go up against Silovs again due to the latter netminder giving the Pens a much-needed spark. But will the Flyers have to contend with more ineffectiveness in their forward lines?