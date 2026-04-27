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Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a stand in Game 4, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 to stay alive in the series. Leading 3-1, Philly will try again to clinch in Game…

Kurt Boyer
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 25: Cam York #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a stand in Game 4, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 to stay alive in the series. Leading 3-1, Philly will try again to clinch in Game 5 in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. EST Monday.

Strangely enough, it was an oft-criticized player who lifted Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Arturs Silovs did not have a terrific regular season for head coach Dan Muse's team, but in Game 4, Silovs' start in place of Stuart Skinner was the medicine that the Pens needed. Silovs stopped 28 of the Flyers' 30 shots on goal, compared to just 16-of-19 potential saves for Flyers netminder Dan Vladar. The winning goal was scored by Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang on an assist by captain Sidney Crosby with 15:33 remaining.

The Flyers remain the more confident team through four games of the division semifinals. The Penguins, as told by Jim Rixner of Pensburgh, “missed 21 shots” in a show of inaccuracy which led to a meek total of 20 SOG. But the blog points out that Game 4 was the “first time” Pittsburgh got better goaltending than Philadelphia in the series to date. Sportsbooks give Pittsburgh a slight nod for Game 5 in Steel City.

Spread

  • Flyers +1.5 (-214)
  • Penguins -1.5 (+190)

Money line

  • Flyers +118
  • Penguins -128

Total

  • Over 5.5 (-119)
  • Under 5.5 (+107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Philadelphia's five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday.
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five of their last seven games.
  • The Penguins have scored just two home-ice goals in the series.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

  • Right-wing Nikita Grebenkin is out with an upper-body injury.
  • Defenseman Emil Andrae is out with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

  • None

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

Fans should be skeptical of the weekend's injury reports that listed the Penguins as fully healthy. Recall that at playoff time, a banged-up NHL team will list five skaters as having a cold or the flu before anyone on the coaching staff sees fit to be honest. One fact that's undeniable, however, is that Crosby's endurance and durability are nearly unmatched among NHL players who are still toiling at age 38.

By contrast, some of Philadelphia's skaters showed their inexperience in Game 4. Porter Martone had a quiet evening of no points tallied after becoming a rookie sensation with goals in the prior two games. Vladar will almost certainly go up against Silovs again due to the latter netminder giving the Pens a much-needed spark. But will the Flyers have to contend with more ineffectiveness in their forward lines?

Expect the Flyers to bear down on checking to try to keep the Penguins from scoring Game 5's first goal. Another 1-0 or 2-0 Penguins lead would turn PPG Paints Arena into a cacophony. Philadelphia can afford to maintain a 0-0 score as long as it takes for the on-the-brink Penguins' anxiety to reveal itself. Bettors can take advantage of a defensive battle to win under-total-goals bets versus even a modest O/U line.

Philadelphia FlyersPittsburgh Penguins
Kurt BoyerWriter
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 20: Blake Lizotte #46 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tussles with Porter Martone #94 of the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 20, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
NHLPhiladelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
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