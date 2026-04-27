Momentum Usually Shifts Quickly Between Flyers & Penguins

The crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena anticipated a memorable weekend in Philadelphia sports history. They instead watched three losses from the building’s two occupants, including a failed attempt by the Philadelphia Flyers to continue their momentum and close out their series with the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on Saturday.

While the Flyers remain firmly in control with a 3-1 advantage, the history of the fiercest and most chaotic rivalry in the NHL includes drastic momentum swings to consider.

“Experience means a lot in certain things, and I think last game we lacked a little bit of experience in certain situations. That’s what you can learn from. That’s why you’re in the fight, and you get to do it again and again. Playing in those type of games and then learning from it are huge for our young guys.” -Rick Tocchet

Flyers & Penguins Historically Trade Playoff Momentum

Philadelphia fans glorify the opening round series of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs as an unforgettable point in Flyers history. They remember the spirited brawls of Game 3, the venom against Sidney Crosby, and Claude Giroux’s iconic opening shift in the Game 6 clincher.

However, Giroux’s punishing hit on Crosby and quick snipe over Marc-Andre Fleury wouldn’t have been nearly as emphatic if the Penguins hadn’t stolen the series momentum from the Flyers. After sinking into the 0-3 hole, Pittsburgh rode Evgeni Malkin’s dynamic scoring to a 10-3 chaotic victory of their own. They also won Game 5 at (then) Consol Energy Center to force a few nervous stomachs in Philadelphia.

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One of the most impactful fights in NHL history turned the tides of the rivalry playoff series three years earlier. The Flyers found themselves in a 3-1 series hole in the opening round in 2009, but they battled back with a Game 5 victory and jumped out to a commanding three-goal lead in Game 6.

Maxime Talbot then dropped the gloves with Dan Carcillo and symbolically shushed the Philadelphia sea of orange on his way to the penalty box. The Penguins suddenly scored five unanswered goals to close out the Flyers, and Talbot soon became a hero of their first Stanley Cup in the Sidney Crosby era.

Turn back the clock even further to 2000 during Tocchet’s second stint with the Flyers toward the end of his NHL career. The Penguins stunned the heavily-favored Flyers with victories in Philadelphia in Games 1 and 2. The Flyers drove across the Keystone State to seize momentum with two victories, capped off by Keith Primeau’s game-winning goal in the fifth overtime of Game 4. They closed the series in six games.

Rick Tocchet's Unique Rivalry Experience

Tocchet spoke Saturday before Game 4 about his unique experience as a player and coach on both sides of the rivalry. While the first-year Flyers head coach hasn’t included memories from facing the Penguins in 2000 in messages to his team, he’s shared stories from his playing days organically in individual conversations with players.

Instead of focusing on his glory days as a Flyers Hall of Famer or his three Stanley Cup rings with the Penguins organization, Tocchet has pushed the spotlight to a young group effectively handling the intensity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He pointed to a late-season loss on April 9 during the thick of the playoff race against the Detroit Red Wings, another Eastern Conference contender. While the Flyers struggled with undisciplined penalties in a 6-3 loss, he noticed maturity in his group to ignore the blow to their playoff chances.

“We’ve talked about being even keel, not getting too high, too low. There’s just some situations. I remember we lost that game in Detroit. We were upset we lost the game, but the next day, just the way we reacted and acted the next day, really professional, good practice.” -Rick Tocchet

Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

The Flyers recovered from the loss to win their final three regular-season games and clinch a Metropolitan Division playoff spot.

Crosby spoke optimistically after the Game 4 win about Pittsburgh’s chances in the series. The Philadelphia locker room now has to fixate on the tireless cliche that the decisive fourth victory in a playoff series is always the toughest.

“It’s only one, but I think it gives us some life. I think that looked more like our game, and it’s probably taken us three games to look like ourselves a bit. I think that’s something we can definitely build on.” -Sidney Crosby