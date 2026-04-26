Celtics Cruise in Game 4, Push Sixers to Brink of Elimination

A pregame surprise boosted the home crowd. Joel Embiid return from an appendectomy after just 17 days to start a game in the NBA Playoffs. Would the sudden return of a former MVP shift momentum toward the Philadelphia 76ers in their opening round series?

The Boston Celtics slammed the door on the Sixers with an emphatic blowout victory in Game 4 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Celtics Dominate Sixers in Game 4

The Celtics took a commanding 3-1 series lead on the back of a dynamic shooting performance from three-point range and a strong effort on the offensive glass.

Embiid aggressively dominated ball control for the Sixers on the offensive end after the opening tip. He scored Philadelphia's first eight points of the game, but Payton Pritchard somehow stole the show. The 6-foot-1 guard started with an early offensive rebound and a putback for two with a stunning amount of room in the paint. Then, his dynamic three-point shooting pushed the Celtics to a 34-18 advantage after the first quarter to demoralize the Sixers and their home crowd.

After Embiid's hot start in seven first quarter minutes, the Sixers struggled on offense. Tyrese Maxey attempted just three field goals in the first half, and the Sixers hit the locker room trailing 56-38.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown didn't need to heat up during the first half with Pritchard's outside shooting carrying the offense. However, the pair of NBA stars found their rhythm in the third quarter to help the Celtics pull away. Tatum's emphatic thee-pointer four minutes into the third pushed the lead to 69-43.

The Celtics hit cruise control in the fourth quarter while Sixers fans headed for the exits early. Visiting fans mockingly chanted "We Want Boston!" in a quiet arena throughout the the fourth quarter.

Embiid finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 9-for-21 shooting from the field in 34 minutes. Maxey picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter, but his effort never brought the game back within realistic reach.

Sixers On Brink Of Elimination

The series will travel back to TD Garden on Tuesday. The desperate Sixers will face elimination and uncertainty surrounding Daryl Morey, Nick Nurse, and Joel Embiid during the NBA offseason.

While long-time listeners know to tune their radios to 97.5 The Fanatic, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Sixers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.

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