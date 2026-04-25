Eagles Draft Day 3 Tracker- Every Pick And UDFA

After trading up in the first round and trading some picks to the Vikings for Jonathan Greenard, the Eagles' stockpile of day 3 picks was pretty barren. They entered the day with just 3, and none in the 4th round.

On day 1, they addressed their need at WR. Day 2, they drafted a TE, traded for an Edge, and then drafted an OT. But they do still have several needs. Their depth in the Interior of the O-line is weak, they need help at Safety, need a QB who can replace Tanner McKee as the primary backup after this season, and could always use for depth on the D-Line

So what did they do with the few picks they have? Here is how the Eagles made out on day 3 of the NFL Draft

Pick 178- QB- Cole Payton- North Dakota State

The Eagles love taking day 3 QBs. Oftentimes, it does not pan out, like last year with Kyle McCord. But go a few years back, and they landed Tanner McKee, who turned into their primary backup and won games for the Eagles.

Payton is the latest project. They need to find another young backup, with Tanner McKee on the final year of his deal. Will that be Payton? Maybe. He has some work to do as a passer, but he is a dual threat and one of the most athletic QBs in this draft. He had 29 total TDs last year, 13 of which came on the ground.

He does not have the traits as a passer that made McKee pan out. But some have compared him to Tayson Hill. The guy has a skillset that can be used; it will just be a question of if he has the chops as a passer to fill in for Hurts if need be.

The Eagles might trade McKee, but if they do, it will be Andy Dalton backing Hurts up this year. Payton will need to make it as the 3rd QB, or 4th if they keep McKee.

TRADE: Eagles Send Rams Pick 197 For Picks 207, 251, And 252

Seemingly not content to leave with just 6 picks, Howie traded back from 197 to 207, and got back two extra 7th round picks.

Pick 207- G- Micah Morris- Georgia

Eagles love drafting from Georgia and love drafting Linemen. They kill two birds with one stone, drafting OG Micah Morris in the 6th round.