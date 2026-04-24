Celtics Fend Off Scrappy Sixers in Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 3 of their opening round series against the Boston Celtics on Friday, the playoff home opener for the Sixers.

The Sixers hoped for reinforcements with the return of former MVP Joel Embiid. However, the embattled big mn remained on the sidelines two weeks after an appendectomy.

Celtics Edge Sixers in Game 3

The visiting Celtics stayed true to the three-point shooting identity that carried them to an NBA Championship in 2024 and into annual contention as an Eastern Conference powerhouse. Jayson Tatum controlled the pace from the top of the key while Baylor Scheierman, Luka Garza, and Nikola Vucevic stepped in for some shots off the bench.

Early shots by Tatum helped Boston build a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter that they extended to seven at halftime. While the Celtics didn't shoot with their best efficiency, the Sixers struggled on the defensive glass and allowed second-chance points to boost Boston in Game 3.

Tyrese Maxey struggled from the floor with 3-for-13 shooting in the first half. However, he spearheaded a 10-0 Philadelphia run in the third quarter that brought the crowd to the height of its euphoria. He scored eight of the 10, including a crossover and stepback three-pointer you should expect to see on the highlight reels. The Sixers turned a 64-57 deficit into a 67-64 lead.

The Celtics regained the lead at 79-74 after the third quarter. The Sixers stopped their visiting arch-rivals from pulling away with the type of dominance they showed in Game 1. Maxey even ignited the crowd with another dramatic to give the Sixers an 85-84 lead with under nine minutes remaining. However, it's as good as it would get for the home fans.

A series of questionable calls opened the door for Jaylen Brown to command an 8-0 run that put his team back on top.

The Celtics fended off the scrappy Sixers for a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 on Sunday

The series will stay in Philadelphia for Game 4 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday night. Dei Lynam will begin 97.5 The Fanatic's pregame coverage at 4pm from the concourse behind section 106 and 107. Tom McGinnis will take the mic at 6:50pm.

While long-time listeners know to tune their radios to 97.5 The Fanatic, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Sixers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.

“Two great basketball cities, two great energy arenas. It’s fun. It’s like an honor, pleasure to be a part of this, really, when you get it going in these atmospheres.” -Nick Nurse

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

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