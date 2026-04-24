Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Union looks alive, which is more than you could say weeks ago. Philadelphia tries for its first win over the Columbus Crew in seven dates at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field at 6:30 p.m. EST Saturday.

It's unlucky for Philly to face a bugaboo opponent just as the squad begins to improve its form. Columbus has gone 4-2-0 in its prior six bouts against Philadelphia, most recently usurping the Union 1-0 on right-back Mohamed Farsi's winning goal in added time of the first half last June 5.

The Union's blown lead against the Reds of Toronto FC on Wednesday serves to boost the Crew's money line further. Philadelphia had led 3-2 in the 97th minute when Toronto's goalkeeper Luka Gavran headed in a dream-come-true goal to produce a 3-3 draw. Meanwhile, the Crew is coming off a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy that was simply clinical, given Diego Rossi's midgame winner and the Crew's 89.8% passing.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Union has gone 0-2-4 in the previous six meetings.

Columbus broke a three-game winless skid in home games on Wednesday.

The Columbus Crew has gone just 3-7 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out with a knee injury.

Columbus Crew

Striker Wessam Abou Ali is out with a knee injury.

Defender Mohamed Farsi is out with a sports hernia.

Midfielder Andre Gomes is questionable with a leg injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

James McCrone of The Philly Soccer Page thinks the Union is like an army that's overextended on its front and flanks. McCrone criticizes Philadelphia's lineup for pressing too excitedly and leaving itself open to quick offense. “When Toronto got through the high press (the Reds) found pockets of space from which to attack,” McCrone says of the Philadelphia-Toronto match. In fairness, Toronto is one of the season's thrilling surprises in MLS. Scoring three goals in one game is no longer a minor miracle for the Reds.

Lineup omissions could harm a Columbus squad that has claimed just two wins in nine league matches. While the Crew's list of injury cases isn't extensive, it includes wounds at all three levels of the formation. Wessam Abou Ali was headed for a nice season before the striker tore a ligament competing against Orlando on April 12. Farsi is sidelined with a sports hernia, and midfielder Andre Gomes is ailing.