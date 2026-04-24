Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Total

The nightmare start to the season continues for the Phillies, who now face the division-leading Atlanta Braves on Friday night to open a weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EST at Truist Park, with the national broadcast airing on Apple TV.

Philadelphia (8-17) is enduring its longest losing streak since 2018 after suffering an 8-7, 10-inning defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, capping a four-game sweep. The Phillies, now tied with Kansas City for the worst record in the majors, have been outscored by 35 runs over their last 10 games.

To stop the skid, the Phillies turn to 23-year-old rookie Andrew Painter (1-1, 4.42 ERA). Friday will serve as a rematch of Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia, where Painter suffered his first career loss after allowing three runs over four innings to the Braves.

Atlanta (18-8) has won eight of their last nine games, including a weekend sweep of the Phillies in Philadelphia just last week. The offense is slugging .456 as a team, fueled by Matt Olson (seven home runs) and breakout catcher Drake Baldwin (seven home runs, 23 RBIs). However, outfielder Michael Harris II is listed as day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game with quad tightness.

The Braves will send out right-hander Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.42 ERA), who tossed 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball against the Phillies last Sunday.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-155)

Braves -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Phillies +137

Braves -143

Total

Over 9 (-116)

Under 9 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies are 2-8 against the spread in road games.

The Braves are 7-5 against the spread at home.

The Phillies are 0-5 when playing as underdogs.

The Braves are 17-6 as the favorites.

The under has hit in nine of the last 11 meetings between these teams, including the last six in a row.

The Braves have won four of the last five matchups against the Phillies.

Phillies vs Braves Injury Reports

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C — 10-day IL (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Jonathan Bowlan, RP — 15-day IL (groin).

Jose Alvarado, RP — Day to day (back).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Zach Pop, RP —15-day IL (calf).

Braves

Michael Harris II, CF — Day to day (quad).

Dylan Dodd, RP — 15-day IL (back).

Spencer Strider, SP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Raisel Iglesias, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Sean Murphy, C — 10-day IL (hip).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10-day IL (finger).

Phillies vs Braves Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies just can't get out of their own way. While the talent is there, this is a rough week, and it's hard to back them with confidence. Painter is also an inexperienced pitcher who will make just his fourth career start. The Braves are rolling and looking more and more like a legit contender in the NL. On paper, this should be a good series, and the Phillies are due for a bounce-back performance. Still, I'm riding the hot hand. Give me the Braves." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Braves