Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's a new day for Philadelphia hoops. The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from their blowout loss in Game 1 to deal a drubbing to the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics, deadlocking the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series at 1-1 and setting up a gala Game 3 in Philadelphia this Friday at 7 p.m. EST.

Tyrese Maxey punctuated Tuesday's 111-97 upset victory at TD Garden with drives, baskets, and strong words for the Celtics' bench and fans in the wake of Game 1's taunting by the Beantown crowd. But it was the 20-year-old guard VJ Edgecombe whose breakout truly lifted the 76ers. Edgecombe braved a back bruise that compelled him to leave and return to the contest twice, going 6 of 10 from downtown and manufacturing 30 points to Maxey's 29. Boston guard Jaylen Brown netted 36 points to no avail.

Game 3 oddsmakers are more interested in team stats than individual feats. Will the 76ers' underrated defense cause the series' previously lopsided odds to tighten in Philadelphia's favor? Or did Boston's 50-42 rebounding edge in Game 2 make Las Vegas believe that the scoreboard was a fluke? The gambling odds favor the Celtics to take a 2-1 series lead, but the point spread is single-digits.

Spread

76ers +7.5 (-107)

Celtics -7.5 (-101)

Money line

76ers +250

Celtics -270

Total

Over 215.5 (-102)

Under 215.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have won 17 of their last 22 first-round playoff games.

Totals have gone under in eight of Philly's last nine contests.

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its previous five home games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is out with an abdominal injury.

Guard VJ Edgecombe is probable with a back injury.

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

Boston was lured into a small-ball style that didn't pay dividends on Tuesday. Brown and the Celtics went a painful 13-of-50 from beyond the arc, contributing to a poor overall shooting percentage of 39.3%. The 76ers hit 19 of their 39 trey attempts in contrast, although Philly was still beaten on the glass and in the paint. Boston's offense is beginning to look a bit thin apart from Brown and star forward Jayson Tatum.

Edgecombe's terrific Game 2 was the talk of Philadelphia this midweek. The sharpshooter broke multiple 76ers rookie records via his double-double performance that also included 10 rebounds, scoring 16 points in the second quarter to mint the highest 12-minute tally of any first-year 76er in the playoffs. Edgecombe swished four treys in the first half to break a mark “set by Charles Barkley” in the 1985 conference finals, as per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.