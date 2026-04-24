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Eagles Draft Massive 6 Foot 9 Tackle Out Of Miami

Everyone knew the Eagles would land an OT in this draft. It was a matter of when, not if. In the first two rounds, they opted for a WR and…

Dylan MacKinnon
Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everyone knew the Eagles would land an OT in this draft. It was a matter of when, not if. In the first two rounds, they opted for a WR and a TE, causing some to question if they should have taken an OT with either pick. But Howie knew what he was doing. He waited until the 3rd round, but he landed Markel Bell.

Bell is a massive human being. 6ft9, 340+ lbs, with 36 3/8-inch arms and an 87-inch wingspan. He has the longest arms of any OT drafted in the past 10 years. Physically, he is an outlier in almost every measurable, standing a notch above, literally, the rest of the OT class.

But he is not just big. He also produced. Bell played 440 pass block snaps and didn't allow a single snap last year with Miami. He allowed just 9 pressures.

He is very raw. he showed up at Mimai as a major project. He transferred to Miami from a Community College.

But as the stats show, that project paid off in a major way during Miami's run to making it all the way to the National Championship game.

Under Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles had a reputation for taking on projects with impressive physical tools on the OL. Obviously, Stoutland is not around anymore. But they are still investing in physical traits and hoping they can train the technique.

Stoutland may not be there, but he does get to learn behind Lane Johnson for at least a year, maybe 2. There are few better places for a young Ot with great traits but in need of coaching to land.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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