Eagles Draft Massive 6 Foot 9 Tackle Out Of Miami

Everyone knew the Eagles would land an OT in this draft. It was a matter of when, not if. In the first two rounds, they opted for a WR and a TE, causing some to question if they should have taken an OT with either pick. But Howie knew what he was doing. He waited until the 3rd round, but he landed Markel Bell.

Bell is a massive human being. 6ft9, 340+ lbs, with 36 3/8-inch arms and an 87-inch wingspan. He has the longest arms of any OT drafted in the past 10 years. Physically, he is an outlier in almost every measurable, standing a notch above, literally, the rest of the OT class.

But he is not just big. He also produced. Bell played 440 pass block snaps and didn't allow a single snap last year with Miami. He allowed just 9 pressures.

He is very raw. he showed up at Mimai as a major project. He transferred to Miami from a Community College.

But as the stats show, that project paid off in a major way during Miami's run to making it all the way to the National Championship game.

Under Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles had a reputation for taking on projects with impressive physical tools on the OL. Obviously, Stoutland is not around anymore. But they are still investing in physical traits and hoping they can train the technique.