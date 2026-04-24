‘Dallas Green Style’ Manager Change Won’t Help 2026 Phillies

When the Philadelphia Phillies struggled to get over the hump for their first World Series in franchise history, they teetered on firing manager Danny Ozark. Despite division championships in 1976, 1977, and 1978, general manager Paul Owens pulled the trigger in August 1979 toward the end of a disappointing season.

The Phillies hired Dallas Green, and the fiery skipper pushed talented veteran players like Mike Schmidt, Larry Bowa, and Greg Luzinski past their comfort level to the sport’s ultimate prize.

Fans who glorify the gutsy decision and the memories of 1980 have (both respectfully and disrespectfully) called for a similar move to replace the mild-mannered Rob Thomson after a rough start to the 2026 season.

However, a parallel scenario that lights a fire under comfortable veterans simply isn’t relevant to the struggles of the 2026 Phillies.

Dave Dombrowski Already Did That

Subjective ideas like instilling accountability and pushing players past their comfort level fuel the Dallas Green comparisons. However, the late, great Green’s style of intensity wouldn't land smoothly with a modern generation of athletes.

Anyone interested in seeing veteran players react in uncomfortable positions should think back to Dave Dombrowski’s end-of-season media availability. His notorious comments about Bryce Harper dominated the headlines throughout the offseason.

"He's still a quality player. He's still an All-Star-caliber player. He didn't have an elite season like he has had in the past, and I guess we only find out if he becomes elite or he continues to be good." -Dave Dombrowski

Dombrowski’s “quality,” “All-Star-caliber” comparison was (then) reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman. It wasn’t exactly the most egregious public insult.

"Can he (Harper) rise to the next level again? I don't really know that answer. Really, he's the one that will dictate that more than anything else is what it comes down to. I don't think he's content with the year that he had. Again, it wasn't a bad year. But when I think of Bryce Harper, you’re thinking elite, you’re thinking of one of the top-10 players in baseball, and I don't think it fit into that category." -Dave Dombrowski

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The outside world immediately fixated on the words “not” and “elite” that were never actually used consecutively. Social media trade rumors circulated instantly.

Harper, under no offseason obligations for media availability, told The Athletic that trade speculation – which Dombrowski publicly shut down – and the overall hectic conversation made him feel “uncomfortable.” The two-time MVP later wore a t-shirt that read “Not Elite” while taking offseason swings in the batting cage, and his responses in multiple interviews about Dombrowski's comments became a dominant storyline into spring training.

Larry Bowa Compliments Rob Thomson

Not many people can command respect at Citizens Bank Park like Larry Bowa can. Bowa – a former Phillies manager, World Series shortstop, and current senior front office advisor – told 97.5 The Fanatic about the challenges major league managers face over two decades since his time in the role.

“There's so much involved. There's analytics involved. The social media's involved now. It's hard to get your point across if you want to do it in the dugout. Everything's got to be behind closed doors. I'm not saying players are sensitive, but it's a different generation now (with) great athletes out there. I think Rob Thomson has (done) a great job. I mean, when you have a bunch of guys that are established players and you have to make sure everybody in the clubhouse is on the same page, I think that's very difficult sometimes. But it's completely different than when I managed.” -Larry Bowa

Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Thomson has handled the unique challenge of managing players who signed lucrative contracts with the Phillies after building track records in other MLB organizations. The dynamic creates high expectations from a player’s point of view, which played a major factor in Nick Castellanos’ inability to stay with the organization through the end of his contract.