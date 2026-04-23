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Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Spread, and Total

Mired in their longest losing streak since 2018, the Phillies turn to left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to avoid a four-game sweep in Chicago on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for…

Laura Bernheim
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 21: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mired in their longest losing streak since 2018, the Phillies turn to left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to avoid a four-game sweep in Chicago on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. EST at Wrigley Field, with the tilt airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (8-16) is in a freefall, dropping the first three games of the series by a combined score of 19-7. The offense has sputtered, batting just .220 as a team and relying on the isolated power of Kyle Schwarber (eight home runs). 

The Phillies turn to their most reliable starter, Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 1.59 ERA), to stop the bleeding. The left-hander has been phenomenal so far, ranking third in the National League in ERA and second in strikeouts (39). He was the victim of poor run support in his last outing, suffering a tough-luck loss to Atlanta after allowing zero earned runs over six innings.

Chicago (15-9) is on the opposite path, aiming for its ninth consecutive victory — which would be the franchise's longest winning streak since 2016. The Cubs' offense has outscored opponents by 38 runs during the stretch and hit .313 over their last 10 games, boasting the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors (.351). Nico Hoerner has paced the attack with a .320 average and 22 RBIs.

The Cubs will send out right-hander Edward Cabrera. Acquired in an offseason trade with Miami, Cabrera (2-0, 2.38 ERA) leans on an elite changeup en route to limiting hitters to six runs and 17 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings. He owns a 3.57 career ERA in eight starts against Philadelphia.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+141)
  • Cubs +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -127
  • Cubs +100

Total

  • Over 9 (-113)
  • Under 9 (+107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies are 8-11 when playing as the favorites.
  • The Cubs are 4-2 as the underdogs this season.
  • The Philles have lost eight straight, while the Cubs have won eight in a row.
  • The total has gone under in four of the Phillies' last six games.
  • The total has gone over in eight of the Cubs' past 11 matchups.
  • The Cubs have won the last five meetings against the Phillies and are 5-2 against them at home.

Phillies vs Cubs Injury Reports

Phillies

  • J.T. Realmuto, C — 10-day IL (back).
  • Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).
  • Jonathan Bowlan, RP — 15-day IL (groin).
  • Jose Alvarado, RP — Day to day (back).
  • Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Zach Pop, RP —15-day IL (calf).

Cubs

  • Porter Hodge, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Hunter Harvey, RP — 15-day IL (triceps).
  • Phil Maton, RP — 15-day IL (knee).
  • Daniel Palencia, RP — 15-day IL (lat).
  • Jordan Wicks, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Cade Horton, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

"Philadelphia ... (has) allowed 19 runs in their last three games .... The Cubs are starting Cabrera, who has allowed six earned runs and 16 hits in his last 11 innings, while Sanchez has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all five of his starts. I really don't want to do it with how they are playing, but Sanchez is the better starter and I like the Phillies here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Phillies

Will both streaks end on Thursday? The betting market is siding with the Phillies because of Sanchez's stellar surface numbers, creating big value on the home underdog. The Cubs' lineup is red hot, but they draw one of the league's most dominant pitchers in Sanchez. Although the Phillies' offense has been dreadful, Philadelphia's bats still have some pop and power in them. With Cabrera being a fly-ball pitcher and the wind likely blowing out at Wrigley Field, Sanchez (a ground-ball thrower) seems like the safer bet.

Chicago CubsPhiladelphia Phillies
Laura BernheimWriter
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