Eagles Trade Up To Select USC WR Makai Lemon

With AJ Brown rumors swirling, and a trade likely coming post June 1st, the Eagles had a big need at WR. So what did they do? They traded up with the Cowboys to pick 20, and landed the guy they hope will take AJ Brown's place. With the 20th overall pick, the Eagles selected USC WR Makai Lemon.

Lemon put up big numbers at USC. He had 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 TDs last season. The year before that, he had 764 yards and 3 TDSs. His 2025 season earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the most outstanding College Pass Catcher. Travis Hunter won it the previous season.

It almost guarantees the Eagles plan to trade AJ Brown. They already added WR depth, including the signings of Elijah Moore and Hollywood Brown, and the trade for Dontayvion Wicks. Now they use their 1st round pick to add Lemon.

This is actually the second time in recent years they traded up with the Cowboys to draft a WR. Back in 2021, they traded up to 10 with them to select Devonta Smith, a fellow Fred Biletnikoff winner. They gave the Cowboys picks 23, 114, and 137 to get to pick 20.

Lemon might be taking Brown's place, but he is not exactly a similar WR to Brown. Like Smith, he is on the smaller side, though not as undersized as Smith. What made him stick out is his extraordinary ball skills. Lemon is a tactician at the WR position, another thing he has in common with Devonta Smith.

Despite his size, Lemon is an expert at contested catches. He sports fantastic hands, tracks the ball well, and knows how to time a leap. He had just 3 drops in 3 seasons.