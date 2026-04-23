ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Eagles Trade Up To Select USC WR Makai Lemon

With AJ Brown rumors swirling, and a trade likely coming post June 1st, the Eagles had a big need at WR. So what did they do? They traded up with…

Dylan MacKinnon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Makai Lemon #6 of the Southern California Trojans reacts after a catch during a 26-21 Trojans win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With AJ Brown rumors swirling, and a trade likely coming post June 1st, the Eagles had a big need at WR. So what did they do? They traded up with the Cowboys to pick 20, and landed the guy they hope will take AJ Brown's place. With the 20th overall pick, the Eagles selected USC WR Makai Lemon.

Lemon put up big numbers at USC. He had 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 TDs last season. The year before that, he had 764 yards and 3 TDSs. His 2025 season earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the most outstanding College Pass Catcher. Travis Hunter won it the previous season.

It almost guarantees the Eagles plan to trade AJ Brown. They already added WR depth, including the signings of Elijah Moore and Hollywood Brown, and the trade for Dontayvion Wicks. Now they use their 1st round pick to add Lemon.

This is actually the second time in recent years they traded up with the Cowboys to draft a WR. Back in 2021, they traded up to 10 with them to select Devonta Smith, a fellow Fred Biletnikoff winner. They gave the Cowboys picks 23, 114, and 137 to get to pick 20.

Lemon might be taking Brown's place, but he is not exactly a similar WR to Brown. Like Smith, he is on the smaller side, though not as undersized as Smith. What made him stick out is his extraordinary ball skills. Lemon is a tactician at the WR position, another thing he has in common with Devonta Smith.

Despite his size, Lemon is an expert at contested catches. He sports fantastic hands, tracks the ball well, and knows how to time a leap. He had just 3 drops in 3 seasons.

He projects more as a slot WR. But that is something the Eagles have desperately missed. You will likely see Smith and Wicks outside, with Lemon in the slot. On paper, this is a great pick by the Eagles.

NFLNFL DraftPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Fans gather prior to Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NFLNFL Draft Results: 1st round picks, analysis and highlightsMatt Dolloff
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after his team's 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles // NFLAdam Schefter Thinks Eagles Will Get A 1st Round Pick For AJ BrownDylan MacKinnon
CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 06: Blake Miller #78 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates their 27-16 win against the Troy Trojans with Ryan Linthicum #53 of the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina.
Eagles // NFLEagles Final Mock Draft Round- Looking For The Next Elite RTDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect