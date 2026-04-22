Union Draw After Toronto Ties Game With A Header

Now that is something you don't see very often. The Union were up 3-2. The game was in stoppage time. And who scored the equalizer? Toronto's Goalkeeper Luka Garvan, brought up for a free kick, headed in the net in the final moments of the game, to force a draw.

The Union were so close to just their second win of the year. Instead, after the improbable finish, they get their second draw, and just their 5th point. It pushes their record to 1-2-6. It is enough to get them out of last place. But a win would have had them at 7 points and tied for 11 points.

It was the second time in the game that they blew a lead. They opened up a 2-0 lead with a Milan Iloskiu goal in the 45th minute and a Danley Jean Jacques goal in the 52nd minute.

But within 15 minutes of that second goal, the lead was gone. Josh Sargnet scored in the 56th minute, and Kobve Franklin got the equalizer in the 64th.