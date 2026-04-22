Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to end a seven-game losing streak as they battle the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of this four-game series. First pitch is Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Phillies are 8-15 and fourth in the NL East Division. They lost Game 2, 7-4. Most of their runs came in the last few innings, when the Cubs already had a decent lead. The offense picked up six hits and the top half of the lineup got most of the hits. Brandon Marsh had two hits and Bryce Harper led the way on offense with two RBIs. The bullpen got hit around a bit, with walks and home runs being an issue.

The Cubs are 14-9 and in a two-way tie for second in the NL Central Division. Chicago never trailed and scored in four straight innings. They picked up 12 hits, but also made two errors. Everyone in the starting lineup had a hit except one player. Three players had at least two hits and the offense picked up 10 walks. Seiya Suzuki led the way on offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-139)

Cubs -1.5 (+124)

Money line

Phillies +153

Cubs -163

Total

OVER 8.5 (-107)

UNDER 8.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 0-7 SU in its last seven games.

Philadelphia is 1-4 SU in its last five games against the Chicago Cubs.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Chicago Cubs' last 10 games.

Chicago Cubs are 7-0 SU in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Chicago Cubs' last five games against Philadelphia.

Phillies vs Cubs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

None

Chicago Cubs

Tyler Austin, 1B - 60-day il

Phillies vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is tied for 27th in runs, 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 28th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Phillies are 3-5 on the road and 2-8 in their last 10 games. The losing streak started when they played the Cubs at home. The Phillies have lost four games in a row to Chicago and two of those games weren't that close.

On the mound for the Phillies is Kyle Backhus, who is (0-0), with a 5.40 ERA. He will be the opener for this bullpen game, where Philly will try to stop the losing streak. in his last few innings of work, Backhus has given up just one earned run.

Chicago is tied for fifth in runs, fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are seventh in ERA. Ian Happ leads the team in home runs. The Cubs are 9-5 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Chicago has won seven games in a row, with some of those wins coming from plenty of offense, while the last few have been about good pitching and timely hitting.

On the mound for the Cubs is Matthew Boyd, who is (1-1), with a 6.75 ERA. In two outings, he gave up six earned runs and then just one earned run. The strikeouts are high and Boyd didn't give up many hits in his last outing.

Best Bet: Phillies Money line