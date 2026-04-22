Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The No. 3-seeded Philadelphia Flyers are schooling the No. 2-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins in what has been a lopsided opening-round series thus far. Philadelphia's sizzling lineup returns home to try to take a 3-0 series lead in Wednesday's Game 3 showdown with Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. EST.

How do you dominate a rival led by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin? It helps when your defense allows minimal attack-zone chances for those superstars to do their work. The Flyers' patient gap control and neutral-zone presence have put the Penguins on ice. Meanwhile, Philly's unexpected scoring depth is shining, sparked by rookie Porter Martone's two tallies in two games in the division semifinals.

Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar does not outclass Pittsburgh's Stuart Skinner, but the Penguins' netminder has had the inferior team in front of him through six periods. Crosby has missed the series' first two score sheets despite his healthy total of seven shots. Paul Bissonnette of Spittin' Chiclets tweets that Philadelphia's orange-clad fans will be a “thing of beauty” on Wednesday following the Flyers' “defensive clinic” in Game 2. The Pens could be in danger of their first 0-4 loss in a series since 2013.

Spread

Flyers -1.5 (+220)

Penguins +1.5 (-245)

Money line

Flyers -110

Penguins +104

Total

Over 5.5 (-113)

Under 5.5 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Trends

Philadelphia is on a five-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh has dropped five of its last six contests.

The Flyers haven't led a playoff series 3-0 since 2012.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Right-wing Nikita Grebenkin is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Emil Andrae is out with an upper-body injury.

Centerman Rodrigo Abols is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenseman Caleb Jones is out with multiple injuries.

Centerman Filip Hallander is out with a blood clot.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

Speculators are torn between truisms when it comes to the Flyers' upcoming dates on home ice. Philadelphia does not have an electrifying offense, making it easy to think that the Flyers' momentum will hit a skid soon. But the domination of an NHL playoff series is often something that sneaks up on journalists who anticipated six or seven games of close combat. If the Penguins can't win Game 3, sportsbook prices on the Flyers will soar as fans adjust to the idea of Philly as a Stanley Cup contender.

Game 3's low Over/Under betting line may not prove to be set low enough, and not just because Jamie Drysdale's defense corps focuses on shutting the Pens down on behalf of Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet's stingy game plan. Pittsburgh also has the impetus to play a cautious contest on Wednesday, since an early-game deficit would get Xfinity Mobile Arena rocking while putting the Flyers in their comfort zone.