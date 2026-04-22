Flyers Ignite the Philadelphia Crowd in Game 3 Win Over Penguins

Wednesday, April 22 marked eight years to the day since Philadelphia last hosted the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena unleashed every bit of the energy they’d saved up when the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 3 of their opening round series to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Flyers Sink Penguins in Game 3

Lauren Hart let out the franchise’s signature “God Bless America” before the opening faceoff to heighten the emotions in a building ready to unleash its fury on Sidney Crosby and the hated arch-rivals.

Evgeni Malkin temporarily quieted the crowd with a power-play goal early in the first period, but scrums after seemingly every whistle boosted the home crowd into their role of controlling the game’s momentum.

A wild second period scrum begun by Pittsburgh veteran Bryan Rust sparked the Flyers into an offensive explosion. The officials punished all 10 skaters on the ice with roughing penalties, but Rust’s additional two-minute minor put the Flyers on the PECO power play.

Trevor Zegras scored his first career playoff goal to even the game 1-1. The Flyers turned the tides and forced the puck toward Stuart Skinner and the Pittsburgh defense. Rasmus Ristolainen scored four minutes later, and Nick Seeler followed with a shot from the point to make it 3-1 just after the midway point of the second period.

Although the Penguins pushed the Flyers to their limit in the third period of Game 3, the home team hung on for a victory. Erik Karlsson and Noah Cates traded power-play goals to bring the score to 4-2, and Owen Tippett added an empty-net goal.

Flyers Go For The Sweep

The Flyers will play their second playoff home game against the Penguins on Saturday, April 25 at 8pm.

While long-time listeners know where to tune their radios to hear Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Flyers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.

If you're looking for Flyers chatter, Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico have spearheaded the Flyers talk on Unfiltered from 2pm-6pm on weekdays. Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith anchor the pregame, intermission, and postgame coverage with appearances from former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien.