Adam Schefter Thinks Eagles Will Get A 1st Round Pick For AJ Brown

The most important question for the Eagles this offseason has been what will happen with AJ Brown. The rumor mill has been churning for months, connecting him to trades. Adam Schefter recently reported that Brown will likely be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1st, so the Eagles can avoid a massive dead cap hit. But now we know more. Schefter joined Kincade & Salciunas this morning and told us what the Eagles could get back in a Brown trade.

"I believe that when this trade is done, it will include a 1st round draft pick. Now it may be in 28... I don't know what else it will include."

AJ Brown Return Package

So a 1st round pick is the likely return. But the Eagles may need to wait 2 years to use it. Since the trade is not likely to happen until after June 1st, it could never be this year anyway. So if they are getting a 1st, it could only be 27 or 28. Early reports suggest 2027 is supposed to be a strong draft. Patriots may value their 2027 pick more than their 2028 pick, and the Eagles may need to take the 2028 pick instead.

Schefter also explained why it may not be the same package as Jaylen Waddle got. Waddle is younger, and the fact that Brown wants a trade gives the Eagles less leverage.

Trading Brown and needing to wait until 2028 o get any value out of it would be rough. Losing a talent like Brown is going to make them a worse team. The offset would be using that pick to hopefully get another great player. But if they need to wait until 2 years from now to use the compensation, it makes replacing him even harder.