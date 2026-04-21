Porter Martone: The Face of Philadelphia’s Sudden Flyers Explosion

Excited viewers on the eastern side of Pennsylvania watched as Game 2 reached the midway point of regulation. The Pittsburgh Penguins had controlled the flow of the game, but an optimistic type of anxiety still controlled their refreshed outlook on the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Then, a 19-year-old rookie in his 12th NHL game gave the Flyers a lead they would never give back.

Porter Martone has shattered all expectations for a late-season cup of coffee to suddenly become the face of a run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs that's rejuvenated a dormant franchise and its fan base this spring.

Porter Martone

While Danny Briere and the Flyers front office envisioned Martone as a cornerstone of the organization’s rebuild, the young general manager shared a secret with Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico on Unfiltered.

“We didn’t think it would happen as fast as it’s been happening.” -Danny Briere on 97.5 The Fanatic

Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Porter Martone hit the ground running with four goals and six assists in nine regular season games after signing his entry-level contract on March 29. He landed smoothly into a dressing room dynamic the Flyers have heavily prioritized during the rebuild. The unexpected late-season addition has helped the Flyers finally build a threatening top line with Christian Dvorak and Travis Konecny.

Martone's confidence on the ice has been the brightest contribution, however. He attacks high-danger areas with no hesitation, and his aggressive style fits flawlessly with Rick Tocchet’s “Piston Offense” that took off after Martone and Tyson Foerster entered the lineup at the end of the regular season.

“We knew we had a good player. We knew for the future that Porter is going to be a big piece of what we’re building, but for him to come in like that down the stretch in high intensity games – do or die games – and handle it the way he did with the poise of a 10-year veteran is what has been really, really impressive.” -Danny Briere on 97.5 The Fanatic

The Face of Hope & Excitement

How did the Flyers flip the collective tone of the same Philadelphia sports circles that vehemently criticized them at the Olympic break? Their 18-7-1 stretch through the end of the regular season naturally drove the excitement. A convenient matchup against the arch-rival Penguins also didn’t hurt.

However, the excitement tied to a 19-year-old drafted with the sixth-overall pick just 10 months ago has blasted the euphoria to a new level.

Porter Martone has scored two game-winning goals in his first two career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The unthinkable scenario has ignited playoff hysteria in Philadelphia on the foundation of hope, somehow setting a higher bar for sports radio to think beyond sensationalized stories about Rick Tocchet from the 1980s.

The face of that hope won’t begin his actual NHL rookie season until October.