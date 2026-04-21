Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to end a six-game losing streak as they battle the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of this four-game series. First pitch is Tuesday night at 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Phillies are 8-14 and fourth in the AL East Division. They lost Game 1, 5-1. Early in the game, the pitching gave up four runs and the team just couldn't recover from that. The offense picked up six hits and the hits were scattered throughout the lineup, but no one had a multihit game. Justin Crawford led the way on offense by getting on base three times and driving in their only run.

The Cubs are 13-9 and in a three-way tie for second in the NL Central Division. Chicago set the tone early with an offensive second inning and the rest of the team settled in. The top half of the lineup hit will and Dansby Swanson led the way on offense with a three-run home run. The offense picked up eight hits and the bullpen pitched two shutout innings.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Cubs +1.5 (-209)

Money line

Phillies +106

Cubs -115

Total

OVER 8.5 (+106)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

Note: The above data was collected on April 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 2-4 SU in its last six games against the Chicago Cubs.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Chicago Cubs' last nine games.

Chicago Cubs are 6-0 SU in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Chicago Cubs' last six games against Philadelphia.

Phillies vs Cubs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C - Day-to-day

Chicago Cubs

Tyler Austin, 1B - 60-day il

Phillies vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is tied for 27th in runs, 25th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 28th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Phillies are 3-4 on the road and 2-8 in their last 10 games. Philly's offense has scored two runs or fewer in five straight games and the losing streak started when they played the Cubs at home. The Phillies have lost three games in a row to Chicago and two of those games weren't that close.

On the mound for the Phillies is Jesus Luzardo, who is (1-3), with a 7.94 ERA. He has one quality start and in the other three, he has given up five or more earned runs.

Chicago is tied for seventh in runs, 10th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 10th in ERA. Ian Happ leads the team in home runs. The Cubs are 8-5 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Chicago has won six games in a row and some of the wins had plenty of offense and the last three games have been about good pitching and timely hitting.

On the mound for the Cubs is Shota Imanaga, who is (1-1), with a 2.45 ERA. He has two quality starts and in three straight outings, has given up one earned run or fewer.

Best Bet: Cubs Money line