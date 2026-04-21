Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Boston Celtics try for their second lopsided victory in a 1-0 series when the Philadelphia 76ers visit TD Garden for Tuesday's Game 2 tipoff at 7 p.m. EST.

Boston outclassed Philadelphia thoroughly in the East quarterfinals' first contest on Sunday, taking a big lead on the 76ers in the opening frame. Philly did not get a semblance of a comeback run at any point in Boston's 123-91 win. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown paced the No. 2 seeds by netting 26 points while forward Jayson Tatum overcame streaky shooting to manufacture a 25-point double-double. Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers were held to a depressing 4-for-23 from downtown.

Boston's winning margin in Game 1 may be an angle for gamblers hoping to beat the public in Game 2. It's unlikely that Philadelphia will shoot so poorly from outside in two consecutive meetings, yet the casual sportsbook user will be glad to wager on Boston winning by a bundle after seeing the Celtics romp once. It could set up the 76ers as an intriguing bet to hang close if the Celtics are an exaggerated favorite on Tuesday. As for Philadelphia tying the series 1-1? That's a harder row to plow.

Spread

76ers +14 (-100)

Celtics -14 (-109)

Money line

76ers +715

Celtics -775

Total

Over 216 (-104)

Under 216 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Boston has won 17 of its last 21 first round playoff games.

Totals have gone under in seven of Philly's last eight games.

The Boston Celtics are 7-1 ATS in their last eight contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is out with an abdominal injury.

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

Are pundits declaring the 76ers dead in the water after Game 1's debacle? Not exactly. The Philadelphia media is focused on how poor some of the 76ers' individual performances were, like small forward Justin Edwards, “somehow (managing) to be a minus-21” despite only playing 17 minutes, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was the 76ers' worst Game 1 defeat since the Mother's Day Massacre, a 121-81 loss to none other than the Celtics in 1982's Eastern Conference Finals.

There's no cavalry coming for Philly. Center Joel Embiid's injury return is not imminent. But in a subtle sense, the Celtics could be a casualty of shooting reversion against the spread. The Celtics can absolutely match or exceed their debut 50.0% shooting mark in Tuesday's tussle, but they cannot expect the 76ers to keep shooting so badly that Philly's supply of offensive boards is of no help.