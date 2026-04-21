Eagles Final Mock Draft Round- Looking For The Next Elite RT

In recent years, Howie Roseman has nailed the draft. This year's draft in particular could be extra important, not just for this year, but for the next 10. They need the heir apparent to Lane Johnson; they probably need a replacement for AJ Brown, they need help on the EDGE, a TE, and help at Safety.

It is a lot to need in one draft, and most likely, they can't accomplish all that in one draft. But what will they do? Let's take a look at what Mock Draft writers think the Eagles will do in the first round of the 2026 draft.

OT- Max Iheanachor- Arizona State

"Iheanachor is a great player to bring in to execute a Johnson succession plan. Iheanachor won't be ready to start right away, as he's still new to the sport (he started playing in junior college). He still has to learn how to sequence his frame and hand usage when latching into rushers, but he has unlimited potential and would have time to develop in Philadelphia."

If you know Howie, O-Line is always the priority. He has literally said as much. So if you are going to place a bet on what position they take in the first round this year, RT is a safe one.

It may not be the biggest need for 2026, but with Lane Johnson near retirement, it is the biggest need for the future of the franchise. And for me, taking a guy with the most upside, but who maybe needs some seasoning, makes perfect sense. The Eagles don't need a player who can step in on day one. They need a guy who can replace Lane Johnson in 2027 or 2028. And most scouts think Iheanachor is a guy with massive upside, he just needs to develop more. Who better to teach him than Lane Johnson?

OT- Blake Miller- Clemson

"The Eagles don't typically let future needs become current problems. General manager Howie Roseman is tactful in how he keeps the roster stocked with depth and future replacements. The question here, though, is whether Roseman will add the next in line behind receiver A.J. Brown (trade candidate) or offensive tackle Lane Johnson (turning 36). The value is better for the latter in this projection, and Miller is a perfect fit after playing over 3,500 snaps at right tackle in college."

Kiper is right about how the Eagles operate. Is Miller the right pick? Many seem to describe him as the prospect with the highest floor and as the most pro-ready. Where Iheanachor lacks experience, Miller has loads of it.

I would prefer someone with a higher ceiling, but no one should be upset if Miller is the guy on draft night.

OT- Monroe Freeling- Georgia

"Lane Johnson is nearing the end of a spectacular run at right tackle. Freeling is a work in progress, but his talent and tools would shine in the Eagles' developmental system."

Add your next RT, and add to the contingent of Bulldogs... Freeling is an elite athlete at Tackle. Would likely fit in well with what the Eagles want to do on offense going forward.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OT-Blake Miller- Clemson

"As close to a finished product as there is among all the o-linemen in this draft. For all the talk about how much Howie Roseman loves drafting offensive linemen in the first round, he hasn’t taken any since Andre Dillard seven years ago, and he hasn’t even taken any offensive players in the first round since DeVonta Smith in 2021. If Miller is on the board, he makes too much sense for Roseman to pass up."

The Eagles spent the last several years building up their defense in the draft. The side effect of them being very good at that is that they now have to pay all those players. So it is time to get young and cheap on offense by drafting well there.

TRADE UP- S- Caleb Downs- Ohio State

"Howie Roseman has been a vacuum for top defensive talent out of elite schools. Downs will help mitigate the loss of Reed Blankenship in free agency and will give Vic Fangio a chance to mix up his zone looks. Downs can become Malcolm Jenkins 2.0 for an Eagles team that is positioning itself into a new era. The Eagles can come down to swoop ahead of the safety-needy Cardinals."

Orr has the Eagles not just investing a 1st round pick in a Safety, but trading another first to move up for one. I would not have a problem if the Eagles did this. Downs has the chance to be a game-changer. But Howie won't do it. He has made it abundantly clear he does not value Safety enough to do this.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OT- Monroe Freeling- Georgia

"Proposed trade: Carolina Panthers send picks 19, 119, and 200 to the Eagles for Nos. 23, 68, and 197.

The Eagles pounce on a falling offensive tackle in Freeling, who started just one full season at Georgia but is an excellent athlete with light feet in pass protection and can move in space as a run blocker. He becomes the Eagles’ successor to Lane Johnson with this pick."