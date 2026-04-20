How The Sixers Forfeited Whatever Chance They Had To Win Game 1

Whether it was Jayson Tatum cruising down the lane for an easy bucket or TD Garden’s sarcastic “We Want Boston!” chant, fans of the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t enjoy themselves on Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Celtics crushed the Sixers 123-91 in a Game 1 laugher. While the Sixers entered the opening round of the NBA Playoffs as heavy underdogs, their early shooting futility from beyond the three-point line turned an underdog seven-seed into a helplessly overmatched team.

Sixers Struggle From 3-Point Range in Game 1

The undermanned Sixers entered the series with Joel Embiid unavailable against a Celtics team hitting its stride since Tatum rejoined the lineup on March 6. The visiors needed a clean, nearly flawless performance to compete with a team who reached the NBA Finals in 2022 and lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2024.

Instead, they shot 2-for-16 from beyond the three-point line in an ugly first half. Tyrese Maxey benefitted from a lucky bank shot that somehow made the cringy percentage look better than it was.

Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled with makeable three-pointers early in the game while the Celtics built a commanding 33-18 lead after the first quarter.

VJ Edgecombe kicked off his NBA Playoff career on a low note. He missed uncontested shots from inside and outside the arc to fall short of the difficult role Nick Nurse was forced to hand him. While the Rookie of the Year finalist padded his stats to finish with 13 points, he missed all five three-pointers he attempted.

"The first quarter, obviously, was moving past us, and we just didn't do enough at either end to settle into the game." -Nick Nurse

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Sixers finished 4-for-23 from three-point range, and the 17% rate left them with essentially no chance to compete.

Would an average performance from downtown have helped them compete against one of the best shooting teams in NBA history? The Celtics have ridden the three ball to the height of their success under head coach Joe Mazzulla. Their opponent tied an NBA record with 29 three-point baskets only two weeks ago.

However, Boston’s potent shooters didn’t blow the Sixers out of the water. Their 36.4% rate on 16-for-44 from three-point range fell narrowly below their regular-season percentage and barely above the NBA’s average in 2025-26. Sam Hauser was the only Boston shooter who really found his rhythm.