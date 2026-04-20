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Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to avenge themselves when they face the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 p.m. EST on Monday. These two teams faced each other about a week ago,…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 19: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after flying out in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on April 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 4-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to avenge themselves when they face the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 p.m. EST on Monday. These two teams faced each other about a week ago, with the Chicago lineup catching fire to deliver a couple of excellent offensive performances, sealing a victory in the three-game series. Philadelphia has not won since that series, getting swept by the Atlanta Braves to drop its record to 8-13.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson will have one of his veterans on the mound on Monday. Aaron Nola will be entrusted with the game ball as he attempts to improve on his last outing against the Cubs, a showing in which he allowed three runs over five innings of work. The righty worked through the Chicago lineup quite efficiently, giving Philadelphia a chance to win before the bullpen choked the game away. A similar performance will almost certainly allow Thomson's relievers a chance to rectify the mistakes they made throughout their last few games against the Cubs.

Set to oppose Nola for his second start in a row is Chicago hurler Colin Rea. Rea performed admirably against the Phillies the first time, working one more inning than Nola while allowing the same number of runs. Since that contest, the Philadelphia offense has been in a terrible slump, failing to score more than two runs in four straight games. The Cubs struggled to consistently score runs in their last series against the New York Mets, but had no such issue against the Phillies, a potentially problematic indicator as Philadelphia attempts to avoid falling into a Mets-like slump.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+155)
  • Cubs +1.5 (-180)

Money line

  • Phillies -106
  • Cubs -103

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-111)
  • Under 7.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies have failed to cover in five straight games.
  • The under has cashed in three consecutive Phillies games.
  • Chicago is 4-1 ATS in its last five.
  • The over is 6-2 in Chicago's last eight games.

Phillies vs Cubs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler, SP - Out.
  • Jhoan Duran, RP - Out.
  • Jonathan Bowlan, RP - Out.
  • Max Lazar, RP - Out.
  • JT Realmuto, C - Questionable.

Chicago Cubs

  • Matthew Boyd, SP - Out.
  • Phil Maton, RP - Out.
  • Ethan Roberts, RP - Out.
  • Hunter Harvey, RP - Out.
  • Daniel Palencia, RP - Out.
  • Tyler Austin, 1B - Out.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction and Pick

While the Phillies have the stronger starter on the mound, Chicago's money line is the best pick on the board. Rea should be able to tame a slumping Phillies lineup again, and the Cubs' bullpen has been fantastic in recent games. It seems likely that Chicago engages in yet another razor-close, low-scoring affair, a type of game that it has excelled at winning. As a secondary pick, the under is quite appealing as well. Assuming Chicago does not unleash a barrage of runs, it should cruise to a cash, thanks to a couple of mediocre offenses.

Chicago CubsPhiladelphia Phillies
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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