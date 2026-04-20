Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia Flyers fans celebrated their team making the playoffs for the first time since COVID-19. They may not have considered they've got a potential Stanley Cup contender on their hands. If Philadelphia scores another road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the Metropolitan Division semifinals, set for 7 p.m. EST on Monday, the Flyers' stock will soar across North America.

Philly defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in Game 1 with a complete performance. The Flyers allowed just 17 shots from the Penguins' vaunted attack, even though opposing superstar Sid “The Kid” Crosby was inspired enough to get a roughing call for yanking Philly defenseman Jamie Drysdale's helmet off in the first period. Mr. Drysdale banked the Flyers' first go-ahead goal 9:19 into the second frame. Philadelphia's rookie forward Porter Martone drilled an eventual winner with 2:37 left that put the Flyers ahead 3-1, precipitating a Penguins comeback bid that fizzled after winger Brian Rust halved the deficit with 1:01 remaining.

The Flyers' other goalscorer Travis Sanheim lit the lamp with his only shot on Penguins netminder Stuart Skinner. Do the Flyers maintain their sniping accuracy following a Game 1 with just 37 combined shots on goal? Bookmakers are giving the division's No. 2 seed Pittsburgh the nod over No. 3 Philadelphia once again on Monday evening, offering the Flyers at a bargain betting price to claim a 2-0 series lead.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-192)

Penguins -1.5 (+172)

Money line

Flyers +133

Penguins -143

Total

Over 6 (-108)

Under 6 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won 12 of its last 14 road games.

Pittsburgh has dropped four of its last five contests.

Totals went over in 16 of Pittsburgh's last 20 games.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Right-winger Nikita Grebenkin is out with an upper-body injury.

Centerman Rodrigo Abols is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenseman Caleb Jones is out with multiple injuries.

Centerman Filip Hallander is out with a blood clot.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

NHL.com chose some uncharacteristically harsh words to describe the Penguins' postseason debut. Recap author Wes Crosby, showing little regard for his namesake, described the Pens as “rattled” and out of their element against the Flyers. That's a bad review for a team's first postseason contest in front of Steel City fans since 2022. Skinner is a worthy match for the Flyers' excellent goaltender Dan Vladar, and yet Vladar's numbers are getting a boost from Philly's neutral-zone trapping defense.

Philadelphia's playoff bid remains a delicate one. The Flyers cannot win many games by scores like 6-5, which puts pressure on the club not to make any mistakes trying to check Crosby or his teammate Evgeni Malkin. If Pittsburgh begins scoring at its usual clip, Martone's spark may not be enough to ignite a winning Game 2 score for Philly. The Flyers' putrid power play went 0-for-3 on Saturday.