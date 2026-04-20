Mike Rose Golf – PGA Championship

THE PLAYERS was exciting, The Masters terrific. Now it's time for the next major, the PGA Championship, to be played right here at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. The course is a Donald Ross gem, renovated recently by America's top architect Gil Hanse. Aronimink will play to over 7300 yards and a par of 70 (280 total). If you can pick the winner and the winning score, you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.