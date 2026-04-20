Mike Rose Golf – PGA Championship
PGA Championship Contest THE PLAYERS was exciting, The Masters terrific. Now it’s time for the next major, the PGA Championship, to be played right here at Aronimink Golf Club in…
PGA Championship Contest
THE PLAYERS was exciting, The Masters terrific. Now it's time for the next major, the PGA Championship, to be played right here at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. The course is a Donald Ross gem, renovated recently by America's top architect Gil Hanse. Aronimink will play to over 7300 yards and a par of 70 (280 total). If you can pick the winner and the winning score, you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.
McIlroy, Scheffler and Cam Young will be the favorites but you might go for someone below the radar like:
--The Euros - Shane Lowery, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tyrell Hatton, and overdue Tommy Fleetwood.
--recent Tour winners - #3 on Fed Ex list Jacob Bridgeman, 2-time winners Chris Gotteruup and Akshay Bhatia, US Open champ JJ Spaun and Michael Brennan.
Entries close at noon on Thursday May 14. Good luck and hope to see you at the PGA.
Mike Rose/Fanatic Golf Reporter