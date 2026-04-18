Flyers Beat Penguins 3-2 To Take Game 1

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 18: Jamie Drysdale #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates with Trevor Zegras #46 and Denver Barkey #52 after scoring a goal past Stuart Skinner #74 of the Pittsburgh Penguins (not pictured) in the second period of Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 18, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Anytime the Flyers and Penguins meet, you know it will be interesting. Especially if they meet in the playoffs. Game 1 of this series was no exception. Two bitter rivals met in Pittsburgh, and it was as chippy and tense as one would suspect when these two teams clash. But in the end, it was the Flyers who got the better of the Penguins.

Flyers won game one 3-2. Jamie Drysdale got the scoring started about halfway through the 2nd period. But from there, the Penguins mostly dominated that period. Eventually, Evgeni Malkin scored the equalizer, and the Pens took momentum into the intermission.

Flyer responded in the 3rd, though. First, Sanheim broke the tie. A bit after that, the rookie Porter Martone joined the party with a pretty goal to make it 3-1.

Penguins made it close; they got a goal late in the period to make it 3-2. But the Flyers managed to hold on and steal a game on the Penguins' home ice.

It continues the magical run for the Flyers. No one expected them to make the playoffs this year. At one point, they had just a 3.9% chance to make the playoffs. In most sportsbooks, they have some of the longest odds to advance in the playoffs. Yet they keep winning.

It is a young team with very little playoff experience. But they went up vs the team that might have the most playoff experience between Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, and beat them on their own ice.