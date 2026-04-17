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When Do The Sixers Play? Schedule For Sixers Vs Celtics Series

The Sixers escaped the Play-In and are back in the playoffs. That is the good news. The bad news is they have to play the Celtics. A team they are…

Dylan MacKinnon
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket while guided by Anfernee Simons #4 of the Boston Celtics in teh second quarter of a game at TD Garden on October 22, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Sixers escaped the Play-In and are back in the playoffs. That is the good news. The bad news is they have to play the Celtics. A team they are long-time rivals with, but recently, have had very little success against, especially when it comes to the playoffs.

The Sixers have not beaten the Celtics in the Playoffs since 1982. They lost in 1985, 2002, 2012, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Go back to the 80s and 70s, and these two teams had epic clashes in the postseason, back when it was Dr. J vs. Larry Bird. But it has been a while since the Sixers held up to their end of the bitter rivalry.

They will also be mostly without Joel Embiid. The former MVP underwent an Appendectomy and is likely out for at least a month. There is an outside chance that if the series goes long, he could maybe return for the last couple of games. But even that is a long shot. If they are going to get past the hated Celtics, they will have to do it without their star Big Man.

Schedule For Sixers Vs Celtics

  • Game 1: Sunday, April 19, TD Garden in Boston at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
  • Game 2: Tuesday, April 21, TD Garden in Boston at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBCSN
  • Game 3: Friday, April 24, Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime
  • Game 4: Sunday, April 26, Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET on NBC
  • Game 5: Tuesday, April 28, TD Garden in Boston
  • Game 6: Thursday, April 30, Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia
  • Game 7: Saturday, May 2, TD Garden in Boston

All games can be listened to on 97.5 The Fanatic, and streamed on the Fantic app (Blackout Restrictions May Apply if you live outside the Philadelphia area)

Tickets for the home games can be purchased here.

Philadelphia 76ers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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