When Do The Sixers Play? Schedule For Sixers Vs Celtics Series

The Sixers escaped the Play-In and are back in the playoffs. That is the good news. The bad news is they have to play the Celtics. A team they are long-time rivals with, but recently, have had very little success against, especially when it comes to the playoffs.

The Sixers have not beaten the Celtics in the Playoffs since 1982. They lost in 1985, 2002, 2012, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Go back to the 80s and 70s, and these two teams had epic clashes in the postseason, back when it was Dr. J vs. Larry Bird. But it has been a while since the Sixers held up to their end of the bitter rivalry.

They will also be mostly without Joel Embiid. The former MVP underwent an Appendectomy and is likely out for at least a month. There is an outside chance that if the series goes long, he could maybe return for the last couple of games. But even that is a long shot. If they are going to get past the hated Celtics, they will have to do it without their star Big Man.

Schedule For Sixers Vs Celtics

Game 1: Sunday, April 19, TD Garden in Boston at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21, TD Garden in Boston at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBCSN

Game 3: Friday, April 24, Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Game 4: Sunday, April 26, Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET on NBC

Game 5: Tuesday, April 28, TD Garden in Boston

Game 6: Thursday, April 30, Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia

Game 7: Saturday, May 2, TD Garden in Boston

All games can be listened to on 97.5 The Fanatic, and streamed on the Fantic app (Blackout Restrictions May Apply if you live outside the Philadelphia area)