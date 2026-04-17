1000 Simulations Of The Eagles 1st Round Draft Pick

Every year, I undergo a process that mostly only shows how little of a social life I have. For the past several years, I have simulated the Eagles' draft thousands of times to see who the computer thinks the Eagles will pick. The last two years, I even did it 10,000 times each year.

The weird part is that it has been scarily accurate. It projected Jordan Davis in 2022. The next year, it picked Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith the most. In 2024, it did not pick Quinyon Mitchell, but it did pick Cooper DeJean, whom they picked in the 2nd round.

The computer was wrong for the 1st time last year, though. Out of 10,000 mock drafts, it selected Donovan Ezeiruaku 1230 times. Obviously, that was very wrong. The Eagles took Jihaad Campbell, a name that appeared only 238 times across 10,000 simulations between 3 different mock draft tools. 15 players were picked more times than Campbell.

But it has done well for the most part. So with the draft coming up, I cracked my knuckles again and began the long process of cataloging 1000 mock draft simulations.

How It Works

I used two draft tools for this. Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

I did not make the picks. I went on those tools, picked a team that did not have a first-round pick, or didn't pick until after the Eagles, and simulated the first round.

Sometimes trades were made, but I did not keep track of the trades, just who the pick was. I repeated the process 500 times using each Mock Draft Tool and recorded each result in a spreadsheet.

So who will the Eagles pick this year? Here is what the computer decided. I will show the individual results for each tool first, and then the total.

PFF OT- Kadyn Proctor- Alabama 119 TE- Kenyon Sadiq-Oregon 103 OT- Blake Miller- Clemson 62 WR- Omar Cooper- Indiana 54 OT- Max Iheanachor- Arizona State 39 EDGE- Akheem Mesidor- Miami 31 WR- Denzel Boston - Washington 23 Edge- Zion Young- Missouri 23 WR- KC Concepcion- Texas A&M 21 OG- Olaivavega Ioane- Penn State 11 S-Emmanuel McNeil-Warren- TOLEDO 4 ED- Cashius Howell- Texas A& M 3 CB- Colton Hood- Tennessee 3 ED- Keldric Faulk- Auburn 2 CB- Brandon Cisse- South Carolina 2 500

The first simulation I ran projected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. The next one was Colton Hood. At that point, I became concerned that maybe PFF was not quite aware of Howie Roseman's MO.

Luckily, from there it was a steady stream of Offensive Lineman. Which makes a ton more sense for the Eagles. It also saw them target TE Kenyon Sadiq a ton, and multiple WRs. With AJ Brown still the subject of trade rumors, an offensive playmaker feels very likely somewhere in the first two days.

It did not project very many defensive linemen. Which, given the Eagles' history, is a bit surprising. But the Eagles do kind of need to focus on the offense. The defense is about to get very expensive, which means the offense needs to get younger and cheaper. Getting the future replacement for Lane Johnson, or a replacement for AJ Brown, makes a ton of sense.

Proctor and Sadiq ran away with it. And it is easy to see the Eagles quickly turning in their card if either is still there at pick 23. Proctor is a humongous human being, and Sadiq has the chance to be a dynamic playmaker at TE. Neither TE nor OT is an immediate desperate need for this season, but they are massive long-term needs.

PFN OT- Kadyn Proctor- Alabama 102 TE- Kenyon Sadiq-Oregon 83 WR- Omar Cooper- Indiana 71 WR- KC Concepcion- Texas A&M 69 OT- Blake Miller- Clemson 50 OT- Max Iheanachor- Arizona State 31 EDGE- Akheem Mesidor- Miami 23 Edge- Zion Young- Missouri 18 OG- Olaivavega Ioane- Penn State 16 OT- Caleb Lomu- Utah 12 WR- Denzel Boston - Washington 11 CB- Brandon Cisse- South Carolina 8 CB- Colton Hood- Tennessee 6 500

Usually, there are some notable differences between the different Mock Draft Sites. But this year, they are pretty similar.

PFF had a few unique names, like Cashius Howell, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Keldric Faulk. But they only showed up a few times. Likewise, only PFN had Caleb Lomu. But other than those small differences, the two sites produced very similar results. Both had the same top 2.

Kadyn Proctor ran away with it again, followed by Kenyon Sadiq. Omar Cooper and Blake Miller finished in the top 5 on both sites.

Full results

Total OT- Kadyn Proctor- Alabama 221 TE- Kenyon Sadiq-Oregon 186 WR- Omar Cooper- Indiana 125 OT- Blake Miller- Clemson 112 WR- KC Concepcion- Texas A&M 90 OT- Max Iheanachor- Arizona State 70 EDGE- Akheem Mesidor- Miami 54 Edge- Zion Young- Missouri 41 WR- Denzel Boston - Washington 34 OG- Olaivavega Ioane- Penn State 27 OT- Caleb Lomu- Utah 12 CB- Brandon Cisse- South Carolina 10 CB- Colton Hood- Tennessee 9 S-Emmanuel McNeil-Warren- TOLEDO 4 ED- Cashius Howell- texas A& M 3 ED- Keldric Faulk- Auburn 2 1000

Kadyn Proctor ran away with it, getting picked just shy of 25% of the time. And that makes a ton of sense. He is a massive human being, and everyone knows the Eagles need Offensive Linemen. Proctor would not be the best pick for 2026, because hopefully everyone is healthy, and he never sees the field. But it could be the best pick for the next decade if he slides in for Lane Johnson after this season.

O-line is not the sexy pick, especially when it is not an immediate need. But the Eagles won a Super Bowl on the back of their O-Line.

What would be a sexy pick, though, is the guy who finished second, Kenyon Sadiq. He has the chance to be a game-changer at TE. The Eagles brought Dallas Goedert back, but only on a 1 year deal. Sadiq could be the next great TE for the Eagles. Many think he won't be an option for them and will go off the board early. But these simulations think he will be there.

Postitional breakdown

OT- 415

WR- 249

TE- 186

EDGE- 100

OG- 27

CB- 19

S- 4

Not only did Proctor win, but OT in general was by far the most popular pick. 41.5% of the time, the Eagles took a Tackle. Throw in the 27 picks of an OG, Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State, and O-Linemen make up nearly 45% of the picks.

WRs were the next most popular. Picking a WR would certainly divide Eagles fans. Many want nothing to do with a WR, partially because many Eagles fans still want to keep AJ Brown, and picking a WR would be a sign he will be traded after June 1st. Omar Cooper was the most common WR picked. KC Concepcion finished 5th. Overall, WRs made up just under 25% of the picks.

Conference Breakdown

SEC- 376

BIG 10- 372

ACC- 166

Big 12- 82

Mid American- 4

SEC and Big 10 reigned supreme, likely how Eagles fans prefer. Outside of taking Quinyon Mitchell 2 years ago, Howie has done most of his shopping in the early rounds in the SEC or the BIG 10. Lots of players from Georgia (Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, and Nakobe Dean) and Alabama (Devonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Jihaad Campbell).

Shopping in the SEC has worked for them, so why pivot? It just so happens that Kadyn Proctor went to Bama. And now that a Big 10 School has won in each of the past few seasons, maybe they shop there a bit too.

Conclusion

So the Eagles take Proctor, and ensure they have OT tackle secured for at least the next 5 years. He sits behind Lane Johnson learning for a year, and then slides into RT. At 6'7 ", 360 lbs, Eagles fans should be pretty excited about this pick if it is what the Eagles do.

Playing at Bama, Proctor allowed just 1 sack and 11 pressures across 259 pass block snaps last year. He has only ever played LT, so moving to the Right Side could be an adjustment. But the Eagles landed a very big and very talented replacement for Lane Johnson.