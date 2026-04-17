Philadelphia Union vs DC United Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Union will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle DC United on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia Union is 1-0-6 and tied for last in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat Montreal on the road 2-1. Philly was down 1-0 at the half and scored two goals in the second at the 55th and 70th minute mark. Possession was almost even and Philadelphia won in shots on goal 6-4 and shot attempts 15-7. Fouls were a bit on the high side and Philly also had a 4-2 difference on corner kick chances.

DC United is 2-1-4 and tied for ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. In their last MLS game, they lost to the New England Revolution on the road 1-0. The lone goal came at the 35-minute mark and United lost in possession 53.6%-46.4%. Shots were even at four apiece and DC had the edge in shot attempts, 14-11. DC United also had three corner kick chances.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Betting Trends

Union is 1-4 in their last 5 games.

Union is 1-4 in their last 5 games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in 4 of Union's last 5 games.

DC is 1-3 in their last 4 games.

DC is 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread.

DC is 2-1 in their road games against the spread.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Quinn Sullivan, CM - Out

Agustin Anello, LW - Out

Eddy Davis III, F - Out

Danley Jean Jacques, MF - Questionable

DC United

Bibi Hakim Karamoko, F - Out

Sean Nealis, D - Out

Gabriel Segal, F - Out

Tai Baribo, F - Questionable

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia Union has a goal differential of minus 6 and has had three one-goal losses at home. They are tied for 24th in goal difference, tied for 25th in goals scored, tied 22nd in assists, and tied 19th in goals conceded. Milan Iloski leads the team with one goal, and in his last match, he recorded an assist and had two shots. This team has been shut out twice and four of their MLS matches have ended with a 2-1 score.

DC United has a goal differential of minus five and has been shut out in three straight MLS games. They are tied for 21st in goal difference, 30th in goals scored, 30th in assists, and tied for eighth in goals conceded. Tai Baribo leads the team with three goals, and in his last match, he had two shots. This team did open their season against Philly and beat them at home 1-0. DC has been shut out four times, been in a lot of one-goal games, and only had one ugly 4-0 game.

Best Bet: Over