Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

An early-season NL East showdown begins on Friday night as the struggling Phillies host the division-leading Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST, with coverage on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (8-10) continues searching for answers after dropping its third consecutive series. The Phillies were dismantled 11-2 by the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, punctuated by a disastrous start from Jesus Luzardo, who surrendered eight earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. The Phillies have already lost three home series this season, matching their entire total from 2025.

Philadelphia turns to Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA), who has struggled with early command, surrendering nine first-inning runs across his first three starts. However, he settled down nicely in his last outing against Arizona, tossing four scoreless frames to finish with a respectable line of five innings and two runs with six strikeouts.

Atlanta (12-7) rolls into South Philadelphia playing the best baseball in the division, fueled by an offense that leads the NL East with 106 runs scored. The lineup has been paced by breakout catcher Drake Baldwin, who boasts a .321 average with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

The Braves send out veteran left-hander Martin Perez (0-1, 3.14 ERA), who rejoins the rotation after passing through waivers earlier in the week. He owns a solid 3.78 ERA in 10 career appearances against Philadelphia.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (-143)

Phillies +1.5 (-161)

Moneyline

Braves -108

Phillies +101

Total

Over 9.5 (-109)

Under 9.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves are 4-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 2-10 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in eight of the Braves' last 10 games.

The total has gone over in four of the last six Phillies games.

The under has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

The Philllies have won four of the last five matchups against the Braves.

Braves vs Phillies Injury Reports

Braves

Sean Murphy, C — 10-day IL (hip).

Spencer Strider, SP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Danny Young, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10-day IL (finger).

Phillies

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Zach Pop, RP — 10-day IL (calf).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Braves vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Atlanta enters this matchup with clear advantages in both offensive production and pitching efficiency. Their ability to generate runs consistently, combined with a stronger starting pitching performance entering this game, gives them an edge over Philadelphia. With better overall team metrics and more recent success, Atlanta stands out as the stronger side." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

Best Bet: Atlanta Braves