When Do The Flyers Play? Flyers- Penguins Schedule

Not only are the Flyers back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, but they will get to host a playoff game for the first time since 2018. They had to scratch and claw over the last 3 weeks, but they overcame long odds to clinch a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And who better to face than the Flyers' bitter cross-state rivals, the Penguins?

The Flyers and Penguins are all set for a 7-game series over the next couple of weeks. At least 2 games in Pittsburgh, followed by 2 in Philly, with more if needed, assuming the series needs more than 4 games.

The Flyers and Penguins have already faced off 4 times this season. They split it, with each team taking two apiece. That leads into a 7-game series, with 4 in Pittsburgh and 3 in Philadelphia.

When will they play? Where will they play? Where can you watch or listen?

Here Is The Schedule For Flyers Vs Penguins In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Game 1: Saturday, April 18, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.- TV- ESPN/NBC Sports Philly, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Saturday, April 18, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.- TV- ESPN/NBC Sports Philly, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic Game 2: TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Game 3: TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia

TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia Game 4: TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia

TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia Game 5 (if necessary): TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Game 6 (if necessary): TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia

TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia Game 7 (if necessary): TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

How To Get Tickets