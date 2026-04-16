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When Do The Flyers Play? Flyers- Penguins Schedule

Not only are the Flyers back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, but they will get to host a playoff game for the first time since 2018….

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Alex Bump #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after scoring a goal against the Montréal Canadiens in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Canadiens 4-2.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Not only are the Flyers back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, but they will get to host a playoff game for the first time since 2018. They had to scratch and claw over the last 3 weeks, but they overcame long odds to clinch a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And who better to face than the Flyers' bitter cross-state rivals, the Penguins?

The Flyers and Penguins are all set for a 7-game series over the next couple of weeks. At least 2 games in Pittsburgh, followed by 2 in Philly, with more if needed, assuming the series needs more than 4 games.

The Flyers and Penguins have already faced off 4 times this season. They split it, with each team taking two apiece. That leads into a 7-game series, with 4 in Pittsburgh and 3 in Philadelphia.

When will they play? Where will they play? Where can you watch or listen?

Here Is The Schedule For Flyers Vs Penguins In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

  • Game 1: Saturday, April 18, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.- TV- ESPN/NBC Sports Philly, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 2: TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh
  • Game 3: TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia
  • Game 4: TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia
  • Game 5 (if necessary): TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh
  • Game 6 (if necessary): TBD, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia
  • Game 7 (if necessary): TBD, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

How To Get Tickets

Tickets for games 3 and 4 are on sale now. You can score tickets here.

NHLPhiladelphia Flyers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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