What Kind of Leash Will the Phillies Give to Struggling Otto Kemp?

Optimism about the farm system’s growth fueled public messaging from Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies front office during the offseason.

Rookies Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford have landed smoothly into contributing roles in the early weeks of the season, but the Phillies also hoped for Otto Kemp to help offset their weakness against left-handed pitching. The Phillies entered 2026 with the expectation that Kemp coil spell Brandon Marsh in a left field platoon. They passed on the opportunity to acquire Rob Refsnyder or another more established veteran hitter.

Can Kemp pull out of his early slump to save Dombrowski from the seemingly endless search for a right-handed outfield bat?

Otto Kemp

Kemp has two hits in 16 at-bats through the first 18 games of the 2026 season. He’s started only four games on the weak side of the left field platoon, and 13 of his 18 plate appearances have come against left-handed pitchers. He’s struck out eight times without yet recording an extra-base hit.

Rob Thomson spoke patiently when Philadelphia’s recent homestand began about the quality of a small sample size of Kemp's at-bats.

“ “They’re fine. It’s tough playing once every five or six days. It really is. I don’t care. Especially tough for younger players used to playing every day. So he’s trying to make that adjustment, and he will over time.”” -Rob Thomson

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Dombrowski and Thomson have repeatedly praised Kemp’s toughness as a championship-style player. Their confidence to enter the season with Kemp in a platoon role will push them to grant him a longer leash through the offensive slump. However, patience becomes much more difficult with a player whose outfield glove has hurt the club.

Kemp played third base more often during his minor league career, and he rotated at second also before the Phillies pushed him to concentrate on outfield work. He hasn't developed a comfort level in left field in the big leagues.

When the Phillies limped through an 8-3 loss against the Texas Rangers to finish the season’s opening weekend, Kemp showed his inexperience with outfield reads. He overpursued fly balls past the warning track, twice crashing toward the wall and failing to anticipate a bounce back toward home plate.

His mistakes at Oracle Park on April 7 proved more costly. He struggled to read a two-out line drive off the bat of Matt Chapman in the fifth inning that ultimately allowed the San Francisco Giants to extend a 1-0 lead to 3-0 in an eventual blowout win. While the scorekeepers marked a double, the misplay was one of many in the Phillies’ sloppiest defensive effort of the season.

Future With Phillies

The shortcomings in left field could push the Phillies to consider other options sooner than they might with a struggling hitter in limited at-bats who holds his own with the glove.

Brandon Marsh hasn’t proven in his sixth MLB season that he can capably handle left-handed pitching, and a lineup collectively struggling against lefties needs a reliable option off the bench.

The Phillies are staring at a sensible internal option with 29-year-old righty Bryan De La Cruz, who spent spring training with the big club before accepting a role in Triple A.

De La Cruz hit 19 home runs in 2023 and 21 homers in 2024 between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s a career .251 hitter with an ordinary .698 OPS in 491 major league games.

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Dombrowski spoke about the reasoning for keeping an experienced major leaguer like De La Cruz off the Opening Day roster.

“De La Cruz really had a good camp. We liked what he did. We just looked at the 26th spot right now was not going to get a lot of playing time, so we thought he’d be better off to go and keep playing and be in a spot in case he’s needed from injury perspective or performance perspective.” -Dave Dombrowski

Is De La Cruz needed from a performance perspective yet? He’s 14-for-73 (.233) in 16 games with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season. However, five of his 14 hits have gone for extra bases, including four home runs. He's second among Lehigh Valley regulars with an .806 OPS.

The security of an experienced major league outfielder with 265 career games in left will look more and more appealing if Otto Kemp continues to struggle defensively without adding pop to the lineup against left-handed pitching.

The Phillies also recently acquired switch hitter Steward Berroa from the Milwaukee Brewers. He brings versatility to play all three outfield positions. Berroa has 30 games of major league experience, and he's 5-for-18 with the IronPigs since the recent trade.