Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 15 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Johnson holds the MLB record with 110 career shutouts, ranks second in wins (417), and is renowned for his blazing fastball. Player is one of only five golfers to win the career Grand Slam (all four majors) and has won 160+ professional tournaments over seven decades. Johnson is famous for leading the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships in the 1980s, his electrifying "Showtime" passing style, and a fierce rivalry with Larry Bird.