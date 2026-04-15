Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: NBA Play-In Tournament Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers earned the right to host Orlando in Wednesday's NBA Play-In Tournament clash, set for an opening tipoff at 7:30 p.m. EST, despite the opponents finishing with identical 45-37 records. While either team can clinch a berth in the NBA playoffs with a victory, it's not an elimination game.

The Charlotte Hornets, having won Tuesday's No. 9 versus No. 10 contest in Carolina, will meet the loser of Wednesday's meeting of No. 7 Philadelphia and No. 8 Orlando in the final Play-In round to come Friday.

Philadelphia is favored to beat Orlando by such a tiny margin as to be a technicality. In fact, the odds imply that the Magic would be money-line favorites over the 76ers if the No. 7 versus No. 8 battle took place in Orlando instead. But the 76ers defeated the Magic twice in three encounters this regular season to score the tiebreaker edge and Wednesday's home-court advantage. Philly's star point guard Tyrese Maxey tallied 29 points in a 136-124 Philadelphia victory when the squads last met on January 9.

Spread

76ers -1.5 (-107)

Magic +1.5 (-103)

Money line

76ers -119

Magic +110

Total

Over 222 (-105)

Under 222 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Betting Trends

Orlando has triumphed in six of the previous nine meetings.

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its prior six home games versus Orlando.

Orlando has covered 10 of its last 15 spreads in road contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Forward Johni Broome is out with a knee injury.

Center Joel Embiid is out with an abdominal injury.

Orlando Magic

Forward Jonathan Isaac is questionable with a knee injury.

Guard Jett Howard is questionable with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Predictions and Picks

Fans may be confused as to why the East's top Play-In seeds are scheduled for only one day of potential rest between Wednesday and Friday, as opposed to the NBA granting a squad with a better record the two-day rest advantage. Bryan Toporek of Sporis Illustrated reports that it's “thanks to the (Philadelphia) Flyers” season finale against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday that created a conflict of schedules.

Like a comic once said about Canada's potential to dominate sports TV, “it's just hockey all the (darn) time.” But perhaps a two-day gap after the regular season is what the 76ers need to survive the Magic. 2025-26 has produced no single-digit outcomes between Orlando and Philadelphia to this point, making it harder to prepare for what will likely be a close game. To make things dicier for Philly, center Joel Embiid will not recover from his injury in time to return to action unless the 76ers reach the Eastern semifinals.